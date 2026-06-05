Oyo Governor Signs Executive Order to Tighten Security, Restrict Okada Operations

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has signed Executive Order No. 002 of 2026 to enforce vehicle registration and traffic regulations, and restrict commercial motorcycle operations from 10:30pm to 5:30am, amid ongoing abduction crisis.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has signed Executive Order No. 002 of 2026 aimed at enhancing security, enforcing vehicle registration laws, and improving traffic management across the state.

The order was signed during a ceremony at the Governor's Office on Friday, with Makinde emphasizing the need for strict compliance with existing regulations. According to the governor, unregistered vehicles have posed significant challenges for security agencies in tracking and investigating crimes. The new order provides a legal framework for enforcement, empowering designated authorities to arrest offenders and impound vehicles, motorcycles, or tricycles violating the provisions.

Offenders will be prosecuted under the law, and seized assets will be handled through established legal procedures. The governor linked the security measures to lessons from recent breaches, notably the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area over 20 days ago. He expressed solidarity with the affected families, stating, 'Our thoughts and prayers remain with them and with their families who continue to endure unimaginable pain and uncertainty.

' Makinde assured residents that his administration is working relentlessly with security agencies to secure the safe return of all abducted victims. While declining to disclose operational details for security reasons, he urged the public not to mistake the government's silence for inaction. Extensive efforts are ongoing behind the scenes to resolve the crisis. A key highlight of the executive order is the restriction on commercial motorcycle operations, commonly known as Okada.

Makinde announced that Okada riders are prohibited from operating between 10:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. statewide. This measure aims to curb criminal activities and enhance public safety. The governor appealed to residents to support security agencies by reporting suspicious movements via the toll-free emergency number 615. He emphasized that security is a collective responsibility, urging vigilance, unity, and resilience.

Makinde commended security forces and the Amotekun Corps for their dedication, expressing optimism that sustained collaboration will lead to the rescue of the abducted individuals and strengthen overall security in Oyo State. Attorney General Abiodun Aikomo confirmed that enforcement agencies, including OYRTMA and the police, will submit periodic reports on their activities





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Oyo State Seyi Makinde Executive Order Okada Restriction Abduction

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