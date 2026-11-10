Makinde presents N1.12 trillion 2027 budget to Oyo Assembly, infrastructure gets N236.15 billion

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has presented a N1.12 trillion appropriation bill for the 2027 fiscal year, tagged Sustained Progress, with capital expenditure taking about 60 per cent of the total. The proposal is the final budget of his administration, which leaves office on 29 May 2027.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Tuesday presented a proposed N1.12 trillion appropriation bill for the 2027 fiscal year to the Oyo State House of Assembly in Ibadan, the state capital.

The governor said the bill was aimed at improving on the legacy projects of his administration. The proposal, which stands at N1,115,341,378,359.90, provides approximately N670.03 billion for capital expenditure, representing about 60.07 per cent of the total estimates. Recurrent expenditure is projected at N445.31 billion, representing approximately 39.93 per cent of the proposal. Makinde told lawmakers that approximately 60 naira out of every 100 naira would go towards capital investment.

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Sectoral Budget Allocations

He said he gave priority to the state's infrastructural development, hence the voting of the larger chunk of the budget for the sector. Infrastructure received the largest sectoral allocation at N236.15 billion, which is 21.17 per cent of the total budget. Education took the second lead with N190.53 billion, or 17.08 per cent, followed by healthcare with N93.01 billion, representing 8.34 per cent.

The energy and mineral resources sector was allocated N69.37 billion, or 6.22 per cent, while agriculture received the smallest share at 2.14 per cent, amounting to N23.85 billion. The governor tagged the bill the Budget of Sustained Progress. Compared with the revised 2026 budget, the proposed 2027 spending plan of N1.115 trillion represents an increase of approximately 1.2 per cent. Capital expenditure rose from N502.85 billion in the 2026 proposal to N670.03 billion, an increase of about 33.2 per cent.

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Recurrent expenditure grew from N389.14 billion to N445.31 billion, an increase of about 14.4 per cent. Infrastructure kept the largest allocation, but its share of the total budget fell from 23.55 per cent in 2026 to 21.17 per cent in the 2027 proposal. By contrast, the education allocation increased from N155.21 billion to N190.53 billion, while healthcare spending rose from N70.85 billion to N93.01 billion over the same period. The 2026 proposal was tagged the Budget of Economic Expansion.

The source reports that the Oyo State House of Assembly later worked on that earlier plan, but the details of those legislative changes are not provided in the available report. The Oyo State government says the 2027 proposal reflects consultations with residents and authorities across the state's seven geopolitical zones. Makinde said his administration had shored up the Internally Generated Revenue from N26.95 billion in 2019 to N103.25 billion in 2026.

He said the IGR of the state at the time he took over in 2019 was N26.95 billion, but it had witnessed a geometric increase. The governor also said his administration had taken over 65,000 out-of-school children back to the classroom. He stressed the need for prudent financial management to maintain the reforms and infrastructure established by his administration. He defended the administration's tractorisation policy and his decision to privatise tractor services as part of efforts to improve agricultural productivity.

On the recent wave of resignations involving political appointees and other officials in his administration, the governor said he was counting on those who had left. He insisted that their decisions had no significance for his administration. Makinde is contesting the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the Allied Peoples Movement, and he said his administration would implement only part of the 2027 budget before handing over.

Final Budget and Political Transition

The next government would be responsible for the remainder of the 2027 fiscal year. He said this would be the final budget presentation of his administration, which is due to leave office on 29 May 2027 after two terms. Makinde said the transition made it important for his government to leave clear records, documented commitments and institutions capable of sustaining public service delivery.

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He urged state lawmakers to ensure that any changes to the proposed estimates reflected the interests of residents. He told them that the budget came from the people and that the destinies of the people were involved in any additions or removals. The governor also urged residents to consider continuity in the 2027 elections. He argued that the next administration would have to decide whether to sustain the projects and reforms initiated by his government.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the state's House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, noted that Makinde's presence underscores the administration's respect for constitutional democracy. Ogundoyin said the occasion also showed the cordial working relationship between the Executive and Legislative Arms of government. The speaker stressed that the occasion provides an opportunity to consolidate the achievements of the last seven and a half years.

He said it was also a chance to sustain ongoing developmental programmes and strengthen the foundation for sustainable growth and prosperity. Ogundoyin added that since June 2023, the House has passed 41 bills into law and processed 146 committee reports. He said the House had also processed 184 motions and adopted over 1,500 resolutions. He highlighted key public engagements on major legislative proposals, including the Oyo State Real Properties Protection Bill and the Presumptive Tax Bill.

Legislative Achievements and Requests

Other proposals he listed were the Consumer Protection Agency Bill, the Oyo State Roads Fund Bill and the Single-Use Plastics Prohibition Bill. He also celebrated an institutional milestone, noting that the establishment of the Post-Legislative Scrutiny Unit in January 2025 made Oyo State the first State House of Assembly in Nigeria to establish a dedicated unit for this purpose.

Addressing the incoming fiscal plan, the Speaker assured the governor that the Assembly shall give the proposed budget the necessary legislative attention and scrutiny. He said this would be guided by the overriding interest of the people of Oyo. Ogundoyin also took the opportunity to advocate for legislative support staff by bringing forward specific requests from the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria.

The requests include an upward review of the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure to 100 per cent and regularisation of ad-hoc staff appointments. They also include the release of the bus earlier approved for the Association. The Oyo State House of Assembly now holds the authority to approve, amend or reject the proposal before it becomes law. The figures make the 2027 budget a central policy document for the state's final year under the current administration.