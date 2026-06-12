Oyo Governor Reports Abductees Still Held in Old Oyo National Park, 27 Days After Kidnapping

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State states that the students and teachers kidnapped from schools in Oriire LGA remain captive within the Old Oyo National Park. He details the operational challenges of the vast terrain and urges public cooperation with security agencies for a safe resolution.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde delivered a critical update regarding the ongoing rescue operation for the schoolchildren and teachers abducted by suspected bandits in the Yawota and Ahoro-Esinle communities within the Oriire Local Government Area.

According to the governor's Newsletter No. 140, released on Friday, the abductees are still being held inside the expansive Old Oyo National Park. It has now been 27 days since armed attackers raided Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Yawota, Community Grammar School, and L.A Primary School in Esiele on May 15, 2026. The traumatic incident resulted in the abduction of numerous students and educators, plunging their families and entire communities into prolonged distress.

Governor Makinde directly acknowledged the acute pain and anxiety experienced by the affected families. While he has consistently promised that the victims will be rescued and reunited with their loved ones, he empathetically recognized that these assurances provide minimal comfort as each day passes without resolution. He emphasized that both the state government and security agencies remain intensely focused and have not wavered in their commitment.

He stated that every credible lead is being followed and every lawful measure is being deployed to secure the safe release of the captives. Intelligence gathered confirms that the abducted individuals are still being held somewhere within the vast territory of the Old Oyo National Park. This protected area encompasses roughly 2,500 square kilometers, spreading across ten different local government areas in Oyo State.

The governor highlighted the severe operational difficulties created by the park's immense size and extremely challenging terrain, which includes dense forests and rugged landscapes. These natural obstacles demand exceptional patience, meticulous strategic coordination among all involved security forces, and a sustained, unwavering effort to maximize the chances of a successful rescue mission without harm to the hostages.

Consequently, Makinde urged all residents within the state to maintain a high level of vigilance. He asked citizens to immediately report any suspicious activities or movements to the authorities via the state's dedicated toll-free Citizens Enquiry Number, 615. He guaranteed that all credible reports would be acted upon swiftly.

He also issued a strong warning against the spread of unverified information and speculation concerning the abduction, explaining that misinformation can dangerously compromise the delicate rescue operations and obstruct the work of security personnel. Governor Makinde concluded his address by imploring the people of Oyo State to continue offering their unwavering support to the security agencies by providing useful, actionable intelligence.

He also requested that residents keep the abducted students and teachers in their thoughts and prayers as the intensified efforts to secure their safe return continue unabated. The situation remains a top priority for the state administration, which is utilizing all available resources and collaborative partnerships to bring this ordeal to a peaceful conclusion.





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oyo State School Abduction Old Oyo National Park Seyi Makinde Security Rescue Bandits Nigeria

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

So This Happened (EP 402) reviews: Fayose’s kidnapping allegation sparks backlashFormer Ekiti governor Fayose faces backlash for alleging Oyo governor Makinde orchestrated kidnappings. Read about the controversy and public reactions.

Read more »

OPC, Civil Society Slam President Tinubu, Oyo State Governor Over Schoolchildren's AbductionThe Oodua People's Congress and civil society organisations have criticized President Bola Tinubu and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for their inability to secure the release of over 40 schoolchildren and their teachers abducted nearly a month ago.

Read more »

Police Arrest Two Suspects for Illegal Possession of Ammunition in Oyo StateOyo State Police Command arrested Ganiyu Sodiq and Salaudeen Sheriff in Budo Pako, Oke-Oyan, recovering 250 live cartridges. The suspects are believed to be involved in the illicit trafficking and supply of ammunition to criminal elements.

Read more »

Oyo APC Laments Death of Over 200 Amotekun Corps Members, Criticizes Governor Makinde's HandlingThe All Progressives Congress in Oyo State described the reported loss of over 200 members of the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun Corps) as saddening, alarming and unacceptable. The party criticized Governor Seyi Makinde for announcing the casualties with flippancy and insensitivity, and called for more details and protection for security officials. The statement highlighted concerns over rising crime rates and lack of transparency.

Read more »