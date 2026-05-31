Oyo Governor pledges all possible efforts to free abducted schoolchildren and teachers

Governor Seyi Makinde visited victims' families in Oriire LGA, reaffirming the state's commitment to rescue the kidnapped pupils and teachers and urging stronger school security after a brutal kidnapping that left dozens missing and a teacher dead.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has assured the families of pupils and teachers seized in the Oriire Local Government Area that his administration is employing every possible measure to secure their release.

The governor made the statements during a visit on Saturday to the Ahoro Esiele community, where he met relatives of the victims, community leaders and residents at the premises of the local primary school. The visit was prompted by mounting anxiety and public outrage after the abduction of dozens of schoolchildren and teachers, an incident that has left the affected communities in deep distress and heightened concerns about the safety of educational institutions across the state.

In a post on his public X account after the visit, Makinde said he personally listened to the families' concerns and reiterated the government's commitment to freeing the captives. He explained that the authorities are using all available resources, including security agencies and intelligence services, to locate the abductees and negotiate their safe return.

He added that the government is working closely with the families to provide psychological support and that every effort is being made to bring the children and teachers back to their homes as quickly as possible. The kidnapping took place on May fifteen when armed men stormed Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota Community Grammar School and the local primary school in Esiele, Oriire LGA and carried off forty five pupils and teachers.

The horror deepened a few days later when one of the kidnapped teachers, identified as a mathematics instructor, was reported to have been killed by the gunmen. The brutal act sparked a wave of condemnation from national leaders, including Governor Makinde and President Bola Tinubu, who both pledged swift action to rescue the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

More than two weeks after the attack, many of the abducted individuals remain in captivity, fueling growing frustration among parents, educators and civil society groups throughout Oyo State and beyond. The mounting pressure culminated in a peaceful demonstration last Monday in Ogbomoso, where teachers halted classroom activities and marched to the Teaching Service Commission office to demand urgent government intervention.

Demonstrators carried placards that called for intensified security measures around schools, the release of the kidnapped pupils and teachers, and a comprehensive review of safety protocols for educational institutions. They urged the state and federal authorities to deploy additional security forces to vulnerable schools, improve intelligence sharing, and ensure that similar incidents are prevented in the future.

The protest highlighted the broader concern that the safety of learners and education workers is essential for the stability and development of the region, and it underscored the demand for a decisive and coordinated response from all levels of government





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