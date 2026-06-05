Oyo Governor Makinde Seeks Patience as Rescue Efforts Continue for Abducted Teachers and Pupils

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appealed for patience regarding the ongoing rescue operation for teachers and students abducted in Yawota and Ahoro-Esinele communities. The governor acknowledged the support of the Nigerian Air Force, which has provided a Diamond-42 surveillance aircraft while the state's own aircraft are being assembled. He emphasized the need for coordination and understanding to ensure the safe return of the abductees.

The Oyo State Government, under Governor Seyi Makinde , remains actively engaged in efforts to rescue the teachers and pupils abducted from Yawota and Ahoro-Esinele communities in the Oriire Local Government Area.

The incident, which occurred on May 15, 2026, has prompted a coordinated response involving state resources and federal security agencies. Governor Makinde, speaking from his office in Agodi, Ibadan, urged the public to exercise patience as security forces work to secure the release of the captives, emphasizing that all hands are on deck. A key element of the rescue strategy has been the deployment of aerial surveillance, facilitated by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

While the state had previously acquired two Diamond-42 Surveillance Aircraft to enhance security, these are currently undergoing assembly at the NAF base in Lagos. In response to the emergency, the Air Force provided one of its own Diamond-42 aircraft to support the operation, a gesture Governor Makinde deeply appreciated. He explained that the decision to purchase the Diamond-42 platform was made after consulting with the NAF to ensure interoperability, maintenance access, and pilot training capabilities.

This forward-looking investment, he noted, aims to bolster security not only in Oyo but also in neighboring states, given the overstretched capacity of the Air Force amid widespread kidnapping and banditry. Governor Makinde expressed distress over the abduction but credited NAF's support with providing critical insights and encouragement. He outlined plans to formalize further collaboration with the Air Force, including training for state personnel and maintenance agreements for the surveillance aircraft once operational.

He also acknowledged the challenges faced by ground troops, reiterating that patience is essential for the success of the operation. The governor affirmed the state's commitment to deepening its cordial relationship with the NAF, including fulfilling promises such as the completion of the Air Force Base in Ibadan.

Representing the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command AVM Abubakar Suleh offered an apology for the CAS's absence due to national duties and conveyed the NAF's assurance of continued support. The delegation sympathized with the governor and reaffirmed that all NAF units would strive for a swift resolution. This collaboration underscores the importance of intergovernmental cooperation in addressing the persistent security challenges posed by kidnapping in Nigeria





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Oyo State Abduction Teachers And Pupils Rescue Operation Nigerian Air Force Diamond-42 Surveillance Aircraft Governor Seyi Makinde Kidnapping Security Collaboration

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