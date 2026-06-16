Oyo Governor Makinde Assures Safe Return of Abducted Schoolchildren Amid Ongoing Rescue Operations

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has provided reassurances regarding the safe return of abducted schoolchildren and teachers, emphasizing that the government is exhausting all avenues for their release. The governor, speaking to social media influencer VeryDarkMan and protesters, conveyed his personal distress over the month-long captivity of the young pupils, some of whom are nursery and primary school children. He highlighted the unprecedented nature of the incident, noting that it marks the first time such young children have been abducted in Nigeria. Makinde refrained from disclosing operational details due to security sensitivities but affirmed that every measure is being taken to avoid casualties during the rescue mission. He also acknowledged that the state government is engaged in communication with the abductors as an exceptional step, given the delicate situation, and pledged that post-rescue plans will be implemented to prevent future occurrences.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has assured residents that the abducted schoolchildren and teachers in the state will be rescued, saying the government is doing everything possible to secure their release.

Makinde gave the assurance while addressing social media influencer VeryDarkMan and other protesters at the Oyo State Government House in a video circulating on Tuesday. Speaking on the incident, the governor said he was personally distressed by the abduction, noting that the victims, who include nursery and primary school pupils, had been in captivity for over a month.

"I am also distressed because I have children of my own. I'm also distressed with what has happened to our children. It has been one month, just one month and one day already," Makinde said. He explained that he could not disclose details of the ongoing security operation due to its sensitive nature but stressed that efforts were being made to ensure the safe return of the victims.

"Because of the nature of the security situation that is involved, I cannot divulge a lot of information," he stated. The governor described the incident as unprecedented, saying it was the first time nursery and primary school children had been abducted in such circumstances.

"This is the first time anywhere in Nigeria that they have abducted nursery and primary school children. These are children that cannot even run or do anything for themselves. So, the operation to rescue them is a special type of operation," he said. Makinde also assured residents that every effort was being made to avoid casualties during the rescue mission.

"I don't want to lose any of those children. I give you the assurance that I, as the governor, by God's grace, will bring out those children," he added. The governor further acknowledged that the state was in communication with the abductors, describing it as an exceptional measure necessitated by the circumstances.

"If governments are negotiating with bandits, it means portraying great sovereignty to the bandits. In this special situation, for those children alive, we have to bear the burden," he said. He expressed confidence that once the victims were rescued, measures would be put in place to prevent a recurrence





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