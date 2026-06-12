Oyo Commissioner Warns Opposition Politicians Against Politicising Oriire Kidnapping Incident

The Oyo State Commissioner for Information has warned opposition politicians against politicising the recent kidnapping incident in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade , has warned opposition politicians against politicising the recent kidnapping incident in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

Oyelade gave the warning in a statement issued on Friday in Ibadan while reacting to claims linking casualties in the Amotekun Corps to the Oriire incident. He advised the opposition to view the incident from an apolitical perspective and avoid statements that could further endanger the lives of children and teachers.

Oyelade clarified that Governor Seyi Makinde, in a show of transparency, recently disclosed that about 200 personnel of the Oyo State Security Network Agency Amotekun Corps had died since its inception six years ago. According to him, opposition elements distorted the governor's statement to create the false impression that the deaths were connected to the recent kidnapping in Oriire. Amotekun has not lost a single operative in the Oriire kidnapping incident.

The only casualty recorded was a personnel who sustained injuries and is currently recuperating, Oyelade said. The commissioner explained that the 200 deaths recorded since 2020 resulted from various causes, including illnesses, natural causes, and fatalities sustained during security operations. He added that due procedures were followed in each case, including notification of the families of the deceased personnel. Oyelade said the Amotekun Corps in the state remains the most funded and best-equipped security outfit in the South-West.

He said the corps currently operates 181 vehicles, 450 motorcycles, and has a workforce of over 2,500 personnel, making it the largest Amotekun formation in the region and one of the best remunerated. The commissioner further said that as far back as 2021, the governor had consistently called for state police and the deployment of weapons capable of matching those used by bandits and kidnappers.

Oyelade urged residents to continue supporting the efforts of the state government and security agencies to maintain peace and security across Oyo State





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Oyo State Commissioner For Information Prince Dotun Oyelade Oriire Kidnapping Incident Amotekun Corps

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