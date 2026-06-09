Oyo Assembly Urges Immediate Security Reforms After School Abductions

The Oyo State House of Assembly has called for urgent security reforms across schools following the abduction of over 40 students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15. The assembly urged the deployment of Amotekun security personnel and comprehensive security audits to prevent future attacks.

The Oyo State House of Assembly has called for urgent security reforms across schools in the state following the abduction of over 40 schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area on 15 May.

The resolution followed a motion moved by the member representing Ibadan South-West State Constituency II and chairman of the House Committee on Child Education, Oluwafemi Oluwafowokanmi, during plenary on Tuesday. Moving the motion, Mr. Oluwafowokanmi noted that the recent attack on Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele, and L.A. Primary School, Yawota, in Oriire Local Government Area highlighted growing vulnerabilities around schools and underscored the need for urgent security intervention.

“Our failure to provide functional security measures across all our public schools has led to the present situation we find ourselves in at this moment. We cannot afford to keep silent on the need to deploy measures, security measures that will prevent the reoccurrence of the Orire school attack elsewhere in the state,” Mr. Oluwafowokanmi said.

He warned that continued attacks on schools could discourage parents from enrolling their children in public schools and undermine access to education, particularly for children from low-income households.

“What then will be the hope of the children of the less privileged low-income earners, whose only available means of children lies in public schools, particularly at this moment when the government is working to reduce the number of the children out of schools. ” The abduction occurred on 15 May when armed men attacked schools in Oriire Local Government Area near Ogbomoso and kidnapped about 39 pupils and seven teachers.

The incident triggered widespread outrage across Oyo State and renewed concerns about the safety of schools and learning environments. As of Friday, the victims had spent about 21 days in captivity, with families, education stakeholders and residents anxiously awaiting their release. The crisis deepened after the abductors beheaded one of the victims, Michael Oyedokun, a mathematics teacher in one of the attacked schools, while threatening to execute others.

The development heightened fears among families and residents, prompting renewed calls for urgent intervention by security agencies and government authorities to secure the release of those still being held captive. The abduction also prompted the Oyo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) to embark on an indefinite strike on 1 June, demanding the immediate rescue of the victims and stronger security measures across schools.

The House further stressed the need to strengthen the regional security, Amotekun Corps, and other security agencies to educational institutions across the state.

“The state government must put necessary measures in place to deploy Amotekun security personnel and other security agents to each of our public schools to prevent criminal activities and improve emergency response in the defense of any likely security threat around the schools. ” It urged the executive arm of government, through the Amotekun Corps, to commence the phased deployment of trained security personnel to public and private primary and secondary schools across the state, with priority given to schools in rural areas, border communities and locations adjoining forest reserves.

“We urge the arm of government through the Oyo State Security Network Agency to immediately commence a phased deployment of trained Amotekun technical personnel to all public primary and secondary schools across Oyo State, particularly schools in rural areas and those close to the federal borders and forestry boundaries in Oyo State. ” It also urged the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board and the Teaching Service Commission to collaborate with security agencies in conducting comprehensive security audits of public schools.

The legislature’s call for action aims to prevent future attacks and restore confidence in the safety of educational institutions, ensuring that children from all backgrounds can access education without fear





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