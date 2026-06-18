Oyo Assembly Cancels Third Anniversary Over Security Concerns, Shifts Focus to Governance

The Oyo State House of Assembly has called off its planned third-anniversary activities due to worsening security in Oke-Ogun and Ogbomoso, choosing instead to concentrate on legislative responses to insecurity, oversight, and public engagement.

The Oyo State House of Assembly has decided to cancel its planned third anniversary celebrations due to escalating security concerns in specific regions of the state.

This announcement was made during a plenary session on Thursday, with the Assembly pointing to the deteriorating security situation in the Oke-Ogun and Ogbomoso areas as the primary factor. Instead of holding ceremonial events, the legislative body has chosen to redirect its attention toward governance and ongoing initiatives aimed at mitigating the security issues confronting residents. The 10th Assembly, which was inaugurated on June 14, 2023, would have commemorated three years of legislative work.

Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin explained that the decision followed a thorough assessment of recent events. He emphasized the Assembly's solidarity with communities under security threats and noted that celebrating during such a period would be inappropriate while many citizens in affected locales still struggle with safety issues. Despite the challenges, the Speaker reaffirmed the Assembly's dedication to its legislative duties.

He provided an overview of the Assembly's achievements, including the passage of 276 resolutions transmitted to the executive and other institutions, with ongoing monitoring through committee oversight to ensure implementation and effectiveness. The Speaker also highlighted the strengthening of governance via oversight and accountability measures, and mentioned that the Post-Legislative Scrutiny Unit has reviewed the implementation of pivotal laws such as the Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Law of 2019 and the Oyo State Security Agency Law of 2020, to evaluate their efficacy and alignment with intended goals.

Further, the Assembly has engaged in addressing insecurity through dialogue and stakeholder participation, notably organizing a security summit in response to persistent challenges. Additionally, nine public hearings on various bills were conducted, enabling contributions from stakeholders, civil society, and the public to the legislative process. The Speaker assured that the Assembly will continue collaborating with the executive and security agencies to tackle emerging threats, maintaining a focus on lawmaking, representation, and policies that enhance security and welfare.

He stressed the legislature's commitment to democratic dividends, peace, socio-economic development, and principles of accountability, transparency, and people-oriented governance, while pledging ongoing cooperation to address challenges and improve citizen welfare





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Oyo State House Of Assembly Security Concerns Anniversary Cancellation Legislature Adebo Ogundoyin Oversight Public Hearings Security Summit

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