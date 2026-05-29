Oyo APC Lament Surge in Kidnappings, Murder, Hoodlum Attacks in the State

The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State has lamented the recent surge in cases of kidnappings, murder, hoodlum attacks and other violent crimes in the state. The party attributed the ugly development to Governor Seyi Makinde's penchant for lip service, unhealthy politicking and showmanship.

The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State has lamented the recent surge in cases of kidnappings, murder, hoodlum attacks and other violent crimes in the state.

The party attributed the ugly development to Governor Seyi Makinde's penchant for lip service, unhealthy politicking and showmanship. The APC expressed regrets that Makinde, who is constitutionally regarded as the Chief Security Officer of the state, seemed not to appreciate the fact human life and freedom cannot be made a tool of politicking. The party stated that Makinde has been caught shifting the blame on the Federal Government while abdicating his own responsibility.

Scores of teachers and students were abducted during coordinated attacks on Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, Community Grammar School and L.A. Primary School, Esiele, in Oriire Local Government Area of the state, penultimate Friday. Makinde on Thursday expressed deep concern over the abduction of teachers and students in those schools, lamenting that this is a very tough period for him as a person and also for the state.

The governor, however, failed to provide a concrete solution to the problem, instead advising the Federal Government to empower the state Houses of Assembly to facilitate the creation of state police, rather than placing the responsibility in the hands of the Inspector-General of Police. The APC stated that the current administration started on a bad note in 2019, with the disengagement of some critical stakeholders from the joint security activities in the state.

The traditional rulers and other relevant institutions are being left out while priority was on the purchase of pleasure cars, at exorbitant cost, for some security agencies. The party added that Makinde paid almost N8billions for the procurement of surveillance aircrafts but nothing has been seen since July, 2025 while bandits and other criminal elements torment residents of the state.

The APC also stated that Makinde equipped Mukaila Auxiliary and his army of political thugs with lethal weapons for the purpose of witch-hunting the opposition elements and residents but today, the whole world knows the results of this action. The party added that Makinde keyed into the idea of South-West Security Network but available reports indicate that able-bodied men recruited into Oyo Amotekun Corps were the worst treated by the government.

No good salary, no welfare package, no insurance or retirement plans while most of them are deployed to wrong places where they serve the interest of those in power and their friends only. The APC also stated that it is on record that the Oyo Governor was among those people who frustrated the efforts when it was first conceived. 16 governors submitted a memorandum on proposed modalities for the creation of state police in March, 2024 at the request of the Federal Government but 20 delayed their submissions but it was only one governor who called the exercise a waste of time.

The party added that Makinde now wants to shift the blame on the Presidency even he has never been denied the monthly payment of Security Votes which runs into billion of naira. Makinde should sit up and rescue all abductees immediately





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oyo APC Governor Seyi Makinde Kidnappings Murder Hoodlum Attacks Violent Crimes State Police Security Architecture Traditional Rulers Oyo Amotekun Corps

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Celebrities Outraged Over Abduction of Students in Oyo StateSeveral Nigerian celebrities have expressed outrage over the abduction of students in Oyo State, describing this year's Children's Day celebration as painful and heartbreaking. They have taken to social media to demand the safe return of the abducted children and questioned the safety of children and citizens.

Read more »

Tiwa Savage Reacts to Abduction of Schoolchildren and Teachers in Oyo StateTiwa Savage expresses concern over slow pace of public attention to the reported abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Read more »

Adelabu Calls for Unity and Awaits Official APC Primary Result in OyoOlumide Adelabu, former CBN deputy governor and APC leader, stresses that only the party's national body can declare the Oyo gubernatorial primary winner, urges unity during Eid‑el‑Kabir, and prays for President Tinubu's continued leadership.

Read more »

APC youth leader: Gov Makinde criticising Tinubu to distract Oyo people from his failuresOlalekan Glory, All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader in Oyo, has accused Governor Seyi Makinde of using his criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s position on state police and the Western Nigeria Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, to divert attention from security challenges in the state.

Read more »