Oyo APC Chieftains Call on President Tinubu to Intervene in Internal Party Crisis

APC leaders in Oyo State are seeking urgent intervention from President Tinubu and party heads following a violent altercation and alleged hijacking of local party structures in multiple government areas.

A significant internal crisis has erupted within the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in the Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State , prompting a desperate appeal for intervention from the highest levels of the party leadership. During a press conference held in Ibadan on Tuesday, concerned party stalwarts voiced their deep grievances regarding the deteriorating state of affairs within the local chapter.

The central point of contention revolves around the struggle for control of the party structure, which has led to widespread factionalism and a breakdown of internal decorum. Tensions reached a boiling point on Monday at the APC State Secretariat when an alleged physical altercation occurred, involving a high-ranking chieftain, Mr. Gafar Oyebade, and the member of the House of Representatives representing the Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency, Hon. Olafisoye Akinmoyede. Mr. Oyebade claims he was harassed and physically assaulted during the encounter, an incident he describes as a dangerous precedent that undermines the principles of the political organization. Speaking directly to the media, Mr. Oyebade implored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, to urgently investigate the activities threatening the party integrity in the state. He alleged that the party structure has been hijacked by individuals who do not reflect the democratic values of the APC. According to his testimony, the instability is not limited to Lagelu but has also spread to other areas, including Atisbo, Afijio, Egbeda, and Ibadan North-West. Mr. Oyebade emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive audit of the party leadership in these regions to address existing imbalances and restore order. He explicitly requested that law enforcement agencies, including the Inspector-General of Police and the Zone 11 command, take necessary legal action to prosecute those responsible for the violence. He argued that the current culture of impunity, if left unchecked, will have long-term consequences for the party success and the safety of its members. Supporting these sentiments, Chief Timothy Sanda, a veteran APC leader and former Chairman of the Local Government Area, denounced the violence as completely unacceptable. Chief Sanda expressed his dismay that a sitting legislator would engage in physical confrontation at the party secretariat, labeling such behavior as contrary to the core mission of the APC. He urged the national leadership to intervene before the situation spirals further out of control, emphasizing that the party was founded on civil discourse rather than thuggery or intimidation. The aggrieved leaders believe that by bringing these matters to the attention of the public and the President, they can compel the national hierarchy to restore sanity and equity within the Oyo State chapter of the party. The overarching demand from the group is for justice, the prosecution of perpetrators of violence, and the revitalization of the party structures to ensure they are managed by legitimate and responsible representatives rather than those who resort to physical force





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APC Oyo State Bola Ahmed Tinubu Political Crisis Lagelu

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