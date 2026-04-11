Oyo APC Chieftain Resigns, Citing Youth Marginalization

Saheed Oladele, an APC chieftain in Oyo State, resigns due to the party's perceived marginalization of young people. His departure comes amidst preparations for the 2027 elections.

In Oyo State , Saheed Oladele , an All Progressives Congress ( APC ) chieftain, has announced his resignation from the party. He cited the marginalization of young people in the party's decision-making processes as the primary reason for his departure. Oladele, who served as the chairman of Ward 4 in Ibadan North Local Government Area, made this announcement through a statement released on his social media.

His letter, dated April 7th, detailed that his decision stemmed from recent developments and positions within the party, which he felt demonstrated a lack of willingness to meaningfully involve youth. He acknowledged that while the party utilized young people, it did so without granting them substantial influence, a situation that conflicted with his belief in inclusive governance. Oladele emphasized his long-standing commitment to the APC since its inception, highlighting his contributions to party unity and internal cohesion, even during his time as a gubernatorial aspirant. He stated that it had become evident that the APC in Oyo State was not ready to offer young people a seat at the decision-making table, preferring instead to use them as instruments without corresponding power. He contrasted this with his own values and vision for the future, declaring that his loyalty to the service of the masses took precedence over allegiance to a system that did not adequately prioritize their advancement and collective well-being. Oladele also referenced his involvement in the Youth O'Clock movement, through which he had championed greater youth inclusion in governance and policy decisions. His commitment, he said, was to the people, and he would not support any political structure that did not prioritize their progress. He expressed gratitude to the party leaders and stakeholders for the opportunities he had been given, while vowing to continue working towards the development of both Oyo State and Nigeria. \Oladele's resignation occurs in the context of preparations for the 2027 general elections, including the gubernatorial contest in Oyo State, where he had been a visible early contender within the ruling party. Before his departure, he was considered a leading APC hopeful, actively engaging with party stakeholders across the state, including local government executives and political blocs, to garner support for his candidacy. His ambition centered on youth inclusion and party unity, positioning himself within the Youth O'Clock movement. The 2027 political landscape sees Oladele mentioned alongside other APC aspirants vying to challenge Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose influence is expected to shape the succession battle. Other prominent potential contenders in the APC include former Senate Leader Teslim Folarin, Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu, Senator representing Oyo North Fatai Buhari, former Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu, and federal lawmaker Remi Oseni. Reports also suggest that leaders of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State had reached out to Oladele, viewed as a potential strong governorship option, indicating early engagement ahead of the 2027 elections.\This news highlights a shift in the political landscape of Oyo State. It underscores the growing importance of youth inclusion in politics and the potential for shifts in party allegiance based on these considerations. Oladele's decision to leave the APC, fueled by his dissatisfaction with the party's treatment of young people, sends a message to the APC leadership and the public. His move may inspire other young politicians and leaders within the state and beyond to critically evaluate the priorities of their parties and the extent to which they align with the needs and aspirations of the youth. His commitment to the Youth O'Clock movement and inclusive governance suggests a wider trend towards political movements that are led by and that focus on the young people of the country. This trend may influence the political strategies and leadership of several parties in the future. The 2027 elections in Oyo State will be interesting and complex given the early maneuvers of some of the key players and their potential impact on their party's chances of winning the gubernatorial election





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