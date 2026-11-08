Oyo APC and APM trade allegations over planned attacks and billboard vandalism ahead of 2027

The Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation alleges planned attacks by APM-linked hoodlums and vandalism of APC billboards, while the APM dismisses the claims as a distraction and accuses the APC of political aggression.

The Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation of the All Progressives Congress in Oyo State has raised an alarm over an alleged fresh plot by hoodlums suspected to be members of the Allied Peoples Movement to attack APC supporters and vandalise campaign billboards.

The organisation issued the alert in a statement on Sunday signed by its Director of Media and Publicity, Bisi Oladele, in Ibadan, the state capital. It accused Governor Seyi Makinde and APM governorship candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi of sponsoring political intimidation ahead of the 2027 general elections. According to the statement, the planned attack is part of coordinated efforts to repress opposition and instil fear in APC supporters across the state.

Also read APM Campaign DG Urges Support for Makinde in 2027 Amid Criticism of Tinubu Administration

It said the plan followed a series of attacks that led to the death of an APC member in Ibadan in October, with dozens of others injured in similar incidents over the past two months. The campaign organisation alleged that campaign billboards belonging to Senator Sharafadeen Alli are being vandalised and destroyed in some places by agents of the state government.

APC Alleges Sponsored Political Intimidation

It claimed the acts have continued unchecked as Adekanmbi and Makinde use the instrumentality of government to terrorise opposition members and candidates since the election campaign started. Citing credible intelligence, the SSACO said hoodlums from the Park Management System are planning attacks on National Union of Road Transport Workers members supporting the APC. It identified a popular PMS member nicknamed Oyere and his followers as particular targets of the attack team.

Advertisement

The statement said PMS hoodlums reportedly spied on APC members at Senator Alli's manifesto unveiling event held at Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall last Tuesday. It alleged that names of NURTW members, especially those who recently joined the APC, were listed and discussed at the event. The development, according to the campaign organisation, was further inflamed by the large attendance at the weekly NURTW meeting chaired by Oyere at his office, which had over hundreds of NURTW members in attendance.

It also alleged that a meeting directed by a key member of Governor Makinde's kitchen cabinet was held around 10 pm on Friday. At that meeting, credible intelligence indicated it was agreed that coordinated attacks be unleashed on NURTW members supporting the APC, with a particular agreement to disrupt their weekly meetings to whittle down APC support base ahead of the general elections, the statement said.

The SSACO further alleged that the state government is cracking down on billboard proprietors who rent out their billboards to Senator Alli, thereby sending them out of business. It said rather than make Oyo State business-friendly, Governor Makinde and his minions are destroying businesses just to prevent the APC from campaigning freely.

Campaign Organisation Calls for Police Action

The campaign organisation called on the state Commissioner of Police and other security chiefs to nip the plan in the bud, saying Oyo does not deserve violence from a government that took over in a peaceful atmosphere in 2019. It urged security agencies to investigate the allegations and take preventive measures to protect lives and property.

Advertisement

In its reaction, the APM dismissed the allegations through a statement issued by the Director of Communication and Spokesperson of its Governorship Campaign Council, Yinka Oladoyinbo. The party said Makinde and Adekanmbi have always demonstrated their commitment to peace and tranquillity in the state. The APM statement dated November 8, 2026, said the latest allegation by the APC and its campaign council is another attempt at distracting the people of the state from the real issue of governance.

APM Dismisses Allegations and Counters Claims

It said the APC and its candidate have been challenged to prove they are ready for governance. According to the APM, the allegation further shows that the party and its candidate do not have what it takes to lead a pace-setting state like Oyo. It said they resort to raising spurious allegations each time they are confronted with what they have in stock for the people.

The APM maintained that it, Governor Makinde and its governorship candidate, Bimbo Adekanmbi, have always demonstrated commitment to peace and tranquillity. It said this has been evident in the co-existence of people of various backgrounds since the inception of the present administration over seven years ago. The party said it will not allow power mongers that have nothing tangible to enhance the development of the state to erode the gains recorded.

It also accused the APC of being responsible for political aggression in the state, citing the alleged destruction of its billboards in Ibadan North Local Government Area by APC supporters in broad daylight. The APM assured the APC that it has nothing to fear or be jittery about, insisting that the people of Oyo are solidly behind Makinde and Adekanmbi. It expressed confidence that the electorate are ready to speak with their votes at the next general elections in 2027.