Oyo APC Accuses Governor Makinde of Misrepresenting Security Responsibilities

The Oyo State chapter of the APC has criticized Governor Seyi Makinde for claiming that federal control of security structures limits his ability to tackle insecurity, calling his remarks clueless and demanding his resignation.

The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has strongly criticized Governor Seyi Makinde for his recent comments on the security situation in the state, accusing him of misrepresenting the constitutional duties of state governors.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the APC spokesman Olawale Sadare rejected Makinde's claim that his hands are tied in tackling insecurity because all security structures are controlled by the Federal Government. Sadare described the governor's remarks as a display of cluelessness, insincerity, and criminal ineptitude, and urged him not to shift blame for the security challenges facing Oyo State.

The APC further demanded that Makinde resign from office and allow his deputy to complete the remaining one year of his tenure, arguing that leaders like Makinde pose a grave danger to Nigeria's growth and development. The controversy erupted after Makinde, while accepting the presidential candidacy of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Ibadan on Saturday, complained that state governors lack control over security apparatus, limiting their ability to address rising crime and banditry in their domains.

The APC countered that the Nigerian Constitution grants governors significant powers to maintain public order, including the authority to coordinate security agencies at the state level through security councils and advisory committees. They pointed to examples of other states that have successfully implemented community policing and local security initiatives without waiting for federal directives. The party stressed that Makinde's failure to effectively manage security in Oyo State stems from poor leadership and lack of political will, not constitutional constraints.

The APC's call for Makinde's resignation reflects growing frustration with his administration's handling of security crises, including kidnappings, farmer-herder clashes, and armed robbery incidents that have plagued parts of the state. The party warned the electorate against supporting such parochial leaders in future elections, emphasizing that the safety of citizens should be a top priority for any responsible government.

Meanwhile, political analysts have noted that the exchange highlights the ongoing tension between state and federal authorities over security governance, a issue that has become a central theme in Nigeria's political discourse ahead of the 2027 elections. The Oyo APC's statement also criticized Makinde's decision to join the APM, viewing it as a distraction from his duties as governor. They accused him of prioritizing personal political ambitions over the welfare of Oyo residents.

In response, Makinde's aides have dismissed the APC's accusations as baseless and politically motivated, arguing that the governor has consistently advocated for constitutional amendments to devolve more security powers to states. They cited his efforts to establish the Oyo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun, as evidence of his commitment to grassroots security.

However, the APC insists that Amotekun has been underfunded and poorly coordinated under Makinde's watch, leading to limited impact. The party called on the governor to focus on strengthening local security mechanisms rather than blaming the federal government. As the controversy unfolds, residents of Oyo State remain concerned about the deteriorating security situation, with many calling for collaborative solutions between state and federal authorities.

The APC's sharp rebuke of Makinde underscores the deep political divisions within the state, setting the stage for a contentious political battle in the lead-up to the next governorship election. The party's demand for resignation, while unlikely to succeed, has amplified calls for accountability and effective governance. Observers note that the security debate in Oyo State mirrors broader national challenges, where overlapping jurisdictions and resource constraints often hinder effective crime prevention.

The APC's stance suggests that they will continue to leverage security issues to challenge Makinde's leadership, hoping to sway public opinion in their favor. Meanwhile, Makinde's camp maintains that he is doing his best under difficult circumstances, and they accuse the APC of playing politics with people's lives. The standoff highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive review of Nigeria's security architecture to clarify roles and responsibilities, a task that both parties seem unwilling to address in a bipartisan manner





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oyo APC Seyi Makinde Security Nigeria Resignation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

(VIDEO) 'Negotiate with kidnappers, don’t use force', abducted Oyo principal begs Tinubu, MakindeAn abducted Oyo principal appeals to President Tinubu and Governor Makinde to negotiate with kidnappers, warning against force after 13 days in captivity.

Read more »

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde Accepts Presidential Nomination for Allied People's MovementOyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has accepted his nomination as the presidential candidate of the Allied People's Movement (APM), pledging to rebuild Nigeria through practical reforms, transparent governance and people-centred leadership.

Read more »

Husband of Abducted Oyo Principal Breaks Down in Tears, Appeals to Governor Makinde for RescueThe husband of abducted school principal Mrs. Rachael Alamu tearfully appealed to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde to intensify rescue efforts during a visit to Oriire Local Government Area. The principal was kidnapped by gunmen in Ogbomoso, and a new video shows her calling for dialogue with President Tinubu and Governor Makinde.

Read more »

Oyo APC slams Makinde over insecurity remarks, demands resignationOyo APC criticizes Governor Makinde's remarks on insecurity, calling for his resignation and accusing him of incompetence in tackling the state's security

Read more »