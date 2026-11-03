Oyo APC Governorship Candidate Alli Unveils Manifesto with ₦10bn Youth Fund, Local Government Autonomy

Senator Sharafadeen Alli, APC governorship candidate in Oyo State, has promised local government autonomy from day one, a ₦10 billion youth fund, and raising the state's IGR to ₦150 billion annually without new burdens on residents.

Senator Sharafadeen Alli, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State for the 2027 election, has unveiled his manifesto titled 'My Pact', pledging to grant local government autonomy from his first day in office if elected.

The manifesto, presented on Tuesday to stakeholders in Ibadan, also includes a ₦10 billion youth fund, making Oyo one of Nigeria's top three state economies, and raising internally generated revenue (IGR) to ₦150 billion annually without increasing financial burdens on residents and businesses. The event was attended by representatives of community development associations, professional bodies, artisans, traders, political groups, labour leaders, and other stakeholders.

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Alli Unveils Seven Pillar Oyo AHEAD Agenda

Alli said the manifesto is built around seven pillars under the acronym 'Oyo AHEAD', covering local government autonomy, infrastructure development, healthcare reform, education and employment, agriculture and export, the digital economy, and security. According to him, the agenda is designed to transform the state's economy, improve public service delivery, and ensure residents feel the impact of government across all 351 wards in the 33 local government areas.

He emphasized Oyo's potential, saying, 'Oyo State is the largest piece of land in southern Nigeria. We have 351 wards in 33 councils, and about eight million people. A state like ours should be feeding the South West and selling to the world.

' Comparing revenue performance, Alli noted, 'Last year, this State raised less than ₦100 billion as IGR. Ogun, our neighbour, raised nearly three times that figure.

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' He also highlighted poverty, stating, 'Nearly half of our people, about 3.8 million, live in poverty, by the measure of our own national statistics office. Our people work hard every day. With the right support, they can do far better.

' On economic targets, he said, 'We will make Oyo one of the top three state economies in Nigeria. Our first target on the way is ₦150 billion a year of our own revenue, and the market woman will pay no more than she pays today.

Ward Level Clinics And Roads Pledges Explained

' Alli promised that every ward would have a functional clinic, a good school, and accessible roads, adding, 'In every one of our 351 wards, there will be a clinic that works, a school that teaches, and a road that leads somewhere. ' Explaining his approach, he said, 'The path there is simple. Power brings the factory. The factory brings the job.

The job brings money into the home and the market, and that revenue builds the school and the clinic.

' On infrastructure, he pledged to complete ongoing road projects and construct access roads to farmlands to ease movement of people and agricultural produce, with every new road carrying a 20-year warranty. He also promised to fully constitute the state electricity regulator to facilitate electricity generation within Oyo and provide dedicated power to industrial and agricultural corridors.

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Infrastructure Repairs And Electricity Supply Targets

'Faulty transformers will be audited and replaced every six months so that no street sits in darkness for a year,' he said. Alli further pledged to restore potable water supply to 100 communities and connect at least 100 rural communities to electricity for the first time. He said his administration would increase the number of state buses and modernise the Pacesetter Transport Company to improve public transportation.

On housing, he promised to work with the Federal Government and investors to provide affordable homes for working families, while reducing the time and cost of obtaining building approvals. In the health sector, Alli pledged to build a general hospital in each of the six local government areas yet to have one, recruit more doctors and other health workers, and consistently fill vacancies in hospitals and primary healthcare centres.

Health Sector Reforms And Insurance Expansion

He said the plan would address the shortage of medical personnel in the state, noting that 10 hospitals currently had no medical doctor. The governorship hopeful also promised free health insurance for infants, pregnant women, and residents aged 70 and above. He said he would target increasing health insurance enrolment from the current 271,000 to 500,000 within his first two years in office.

On education, Alli promised to reduce class sizes to 30 pupils, recruit more teachers, provide additional school facilities, establish skills centres across the state's zones, and enact an apprenticeship law. For economic growth and job creation, he pledged to establish industrial parks, revive the Oluyole Free Trade Zone, and create a guarantee fund to enable small businesses access loans.

Education Jobs And Agriculture Support Plans

He also promised to establish the Oyo Youth Fund with an initial ₦10 billion and build a digital hub in each of the state's five geopolitical zones. On agriculture, Alli said he would revive farm settlements, provide insurance for 10,000 farmers, and work with the Oyo Export Council to establish a produce board to support farmers and improve access to markets. The Oyo AHEAD agenda also includes plans to restructure the state's security architecture to protect lives and property.

Alli further promised to ensure that civil servants receive their salaries and entitlements as and when due, while providing them with work tools and improved working environments to enhance productivity.