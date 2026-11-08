Oyintiloye Urges Osun Coalition to Deliver 1.5 Million Votes for Tinubu

Olatunbosun Oyintiloye has called on Osun stakeholders in the APC, PDP and Accord coalition to set aside personal interests and work for President Tinubu's victory in 2027.

A former lawmaker who represented Obokun State Constituency in the Osun State House of Assembly, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, on Sunday urged all stakeholders in the rainbow coalition to jettison personal interests in order to deliver the 1.5 million votes promised by Governor Ademola Adeleke for President Bola Tinubu.

Oyintiloye, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Osun, said the coalition between the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Accord Party, led by the governor in the state, was not merely a synergy of political interests but a strong alliance aimed at delivering victory for the President in the 2027 election. Making the appeal in a statement, Oyintiloye contended that unity of purpose among the political parties constituting the rainbow coalition was necessary to secure victory for the President in the state.

Also read Yobe APC holds Damaturu rally for Tinubu 2027 re-election, counters Tinubu Must Go

Oyintiloye urges coalition unity for Tinubu

He maintained that since Adeleke had been appointed as the Osun State Coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Council, all political gladiators in the APC, Accord and PDP must set aside personal interests and work towards Tinubu's victory. Speaking to journalists on Sunday in Osogbo, Oyintiloye said there should be harmony between the party and Adeleke in order to deliver, adding that unity of purpose is imperative to securing victory for the President in the state.

He said stakeholders in the coalition must set aside personal interests and work towards Tinubu's victory since Adeleke has been appointed as coordinator of the presidential campaign council in the state. He also called for the right approach by all stakeholders for the partnership to work in Tinubu's favour. Oyintiloye said, We have only one purpose, which is to deliver 1.5 million votes for the President in the state.

Advertisement

All party leaders and stakeholders in the coalition for the presidential election must shun personal interests and grudges to ensure the President's electoral victory. As the saying goes, any house divided against itself will fall, and we must avoid that as much as possible, he stressed. Personal ambitions, interests, grudges and claims of superiority must be set aside for the collective benefit. The former lawmaker emphasised that everyone should recognise and respect each other's political relevance and contributions.

He noted that the parties involved in the coalition in the state must relate with mutual respect and operate as partners with complementary strengths. All parties involved in the coalition in the state must relate with mutual respect and operate as partners with complementary strengths. They must clearly spell out the strategies and approaches to be adopted to secure a convincing victory in the election, he remarked.

Coalition leadership to develop grassroots strategy

Oyintiloye said the leadership of the coalition should develop a structural framework for grassroots mobilisation from the units, wards, local government to state level, using a bottom-up approach. They should also ensure active involvement of women, youths, traditional institutions, religious leaders, market associations, artisans, farmers, community stakeholders, and other informal groups, he said. He pointed out that all hands must be on deck to achieve this landmark victory for Mr President.

The appeal comes ahead of the next year's vote and follows Adeleke's appointment alongside Chukwuma Soludo, governor of Anambra, to the revised presidential campaign council of the APC. The coalition arrangement involves the APC, PDP and Accord Party in Osun. Oyintiloye said the alliance is aimed at delivering a convincing victory for the President in the 2027 election. He stressed that personal ambitions, interests, grudges and claims of superiority must be set aside for the collective benefit of the coalition.

Advertisement

He also said stakeholders must respect each other's political relevance and contributions. Oyintiloye noted that the leadership of the coalition should ensure that the structural framework for mobilisation reaches every level of the state. He added that informal groups, including market associations and artisans, should be actively involved. The former lawmaker said the coalition must operate as partners with complementary strengths.

Strong alliance aims for presidential victory

He said the parties must clearly spell out the strategies and approaches to be adopted to secure a convincing victory in the election. Oyintiloye said the coalition between the APC, PDP and Accord Party is a strong alliance. He added that it is not merely a synergy of political interests. He said all hands must be on deck to achieve the landmark victory for the President.

He urged all stakeholders to shun personal interests and grudges. He said the coalition must avoid any division that could undermine its goal. He said the focus must remain on delivering 1.5 million votes for the President in the state.