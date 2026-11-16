Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola will on November 25 perform the groundbreaking for the modernisation of Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, and Tin-Can Island Port Complex. The project, the first upgrade of its scale in about 50 years, will begin in the second quarter of 2026 and last 48 months.

Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola will on November 25 flag off the modernisation and upgrade of the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa, and the Tin-Can Island Port Complex.

He is expected to perform the groundbreaking ceremony and official turning of the soil for the two major port projects in Lagos. The ceremony will mark the commencement of a comprehensive rehabilitation of the two ports, which jointly handle more than 70 percent of Nigeria's non-oil export cargo. The project is part of federal government efforts to strengthen port infrastructure, boost operational efficiency and enhance Nigeria's competitiveness in regional and international trade.

Also read FG Targets Faster Cargo Clearance, Begins Apapa, Tin-Can Port Modernisation November 25

First Major Modernisation in 50 Years

A statement issued on Monday by Dr Bolaji Akinola, Special Adviser to the Minister, said the ports occupy a central position in the nation's maritime and economic landscape. Their modernisation, he said, is critical to expanding trade capacity, facilitating exports, improving cargo delivery and consolidating Nigeria's position as a major maritime and commercial hub in West and Central Africa. Akinola described the project as the first major comprehensive modernisation initiative of its scale at the facilities in about 50 years.

The landmark intervention, he added, is designed to address decades of infrastructure deficits, ageing facilities, operational constraints and growing demands on the nation's busiest port corridors. The upgrade will commence in the second quarter of 2026 and be completed within 48 months. According to Akinola, the intervention will provide an opportunity to transform the ports into more efficient, technologically advanced and commercially competitive facilities. They will be capable of responding to the changing dynamics of global shipping and international trade.

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It is also expected to improve cargo-handling capacity, reduce vessel turnaround time and cargo dwell time, enhance port access and logistics, strengthen safety and security, and create a more conducive environment for port users, investors and other maritime stakeholders. Oyetola, who underscored the importance of developing a balanced national port system, said the modernisation programme extends beyond Lagos. He noted that the Federal Government had equally approved the upgrade of four other major seaports across the country.

Four Other Seaports Set for Upgrade

The ports are Warri, Onne, Calabar and Rivers. Our objective is to build a modern, efficient and interconnected port system that serves every region of the country, the minister said. The modernisation of Warri, Onne, Calabar and Rivers ports will complement the Lagos project, expand our national cargo-handling capacity and promote balanced economic development, he added.

He noted that modern port infrastructure remained indispensable to the Federal Government's economic diversification agenda, particularly its drive to increase non-oil exports, strengthen local industries and improve the ease of doing business. The minister also said the initiative would help position Nigeria as a preferred destination for maritime trade and investment. The programme is further expected to strengthen connections between seaports, road and rail networks, inland waterways and dry ports. This will create a more efficient multimodal transportation system.

According to the ministry, such integration would facilitate the movement of cargo from production centres to domestic and international markets, reduce transportation costs and improve the competitiveness of Nigerian goods. The Tin-Can Island and Apapa upgrade comes against the backdrop of longstanding concerns over congestion, ageing infrastructure, cargo delays and the high cost of doing business at Nigeria's major maritime gateways.

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Expanding National Cargo Handling Capacity

The Federal Government is banking on the projects, alongside the planned rehabilitation of other seaports, to expand national cargo-handling capacity, stimulate economic activities and strengthen Nigeria's position as a leading maritime hub in West and Central Africa. Akinola said the modernisation of the Lagos ports is part of a broader government strategy to develop a balanced and efficient national port system.

He added that modern ports are essential to the government's economic diversification agenda, particularly its drive to increase non-oil exports, strengthen local industries and attract maritime investment. The two ports, which jointly handle more than 70 percent of Nigeria's non-oil export cargo, remain central to the nation's maritime and economic landscape.