Oyetola Secures 200 Million Dollar World Bank Support to Expand Fish Production

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has secured a 200 million dollar World Bank commitment to help states expand fisheries and aquaculture and cut Nigeria's near 1 billion dollar annual fish import bill.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has secured a 200 million dollar commitment from the World Bank Group to support a renewed national drive to expand fisheries and aquaculture production across Nigeria.

The funding will be made available to state governments as concessional loans. The support is expected to strengthen the capacity of states to develop and expand fisheries and aquaculture activities, unlock investment opportunities, boost domestic fish production and bridge Nigeria's widening fish supply deficit. It also aims to reduce dependence on imported fish, conserve foreign exchange, create jobs and strengthen national food security.

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Senior Assistant Conveys Minister Position

Oyetola's position was conveyed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Marine and Blue Economy, Professor Busayo Fakinlede, who represented him at a high-level Executive Training on Aquaculture Investment Guide. The training was organised by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in collaboration with the World Bank Group in Abuja.

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We have secured a 200 million dollar commitment from the World Bank Group to support a renewed national drive to expand fisheries and aquaculture production across the country, the Minister said through his representative. The training brought together key policymakers and technical officials, including commissioners from Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Cross River States, permanent secretaries and directors of fisheries and aquaculture from across the federation.

It was designed to equip state-level decision-makers with expertise to translate investment opportunities into bankable aquaculture projects. Oyetola said the training emphasised viable business models, risk management, environmental and social safeguards, and public-private partnerships. He stressed that Nigeria's ambition to achieve fish sufficiency could only become a reality through deliberate sub-national participation, with states taking greater responsibility for expanding domestic production. Fish is a pillar of food security, household nutrition and rural livelihoods.

Ambition To Become Net Fish Exporter

No nation can call itself food secure while it imports most of the fish it eats, he said. Our ambition is to produce more, import less and, in time, become a net exporter. That ambition can be achieved only when every state plays its part. Nigeria requires approximately 3.6 million tonnes of fish annually but currently produces about 1.4 million tonnes, leaving a deficit exceeding 2.2 million tonnes.

The shortfall is largely bridged through imports, which cost the country close to 1 billion dollars annually in foreign exchange, underscoring the need to expand domestic production and reduce pressure on external reserves. To reverse the trend, the Ministry is pursuing a state-driven aquaculture development framework under which each state is expected to identify priority value chains, assess investment readiness, develop bankable project pipelines and commit to measurable contributions towards national fish production.

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The 200 million dollar World Bank support is expected to provide critical financing for states to implement these priorities, expand production capacity and accelerate Nigeria's journey towards fish sufficiency. Oyetola emphasised that a federal-state interface will also provide a coordinated platform for an inclusive national fish security strategy. It is meant to ensure that the Federal Government's ambition is translated into measurable production commitments and investment outcomes at the sub-national level.

Minister Commends World Bank Strategic Support

The Minister commended the World Bank Group for its strategic partnership and sustained support for Nigeria's marine and blue economy development. He cited its contributions to analytical studies, cluster-based development, capacity building and the Aquaculture Investment Guide. He reaffirmed his commitment to translating the training into tangible investments. He disclosed that he would oversee a post-training stakeholders' roundtable to deepen engagement with state governments and other critical actors, strengthen implementation arrangements and sustain the momentum generated by the initiative.

Earlier, Fakinlede attributed the Ministry's progress to Oyetola's leadership. He cited the inauguration of the Technical Committee on Accelerating Fish Production in August 2026, the digitisation of fish import licensing and an increase in national fish production from 1.1 million tonnes to 1.4 million tonnes. He also highlighted Nigeria's attainment of United States shrimp-export certification through compliance with Turtle Excluder Device requirements.

He added that the development of the Fish City and Fish Terminal investment portfolio was meant to attract private capital. Through strategic collaboration, contributive support and shared commitment, we will close the fish deficit, create jobs, raise household incomes and secure Nigeria's place as a fish-sufficient nation, Fakinlede said.