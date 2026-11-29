Minister of Marine and Blue Economy Adegboyega Oyetola says President Bola Tinubu deserves re-election in 2027, citing road projects, NELFUND and economic reforms, and projects at least 1.5 million votes for Tinubu in Osun State.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has declared that President Bola Tinubu deserves to be re-elected for another term in office in the 2027 general elections.

Oyetola, a former governor of Osun State, projected that Tinubu would secure at least 1.5 million votes in Osun State. He made the declaration in a statement obtained in Osogbo, the state capital, on Sunday. He said the President's performance since assuming office had demonstrated his determination to tackle the country's challenges and lay a solid foundation for a stronger and more prosperous economy. Oyetola spoke at the 35th Iragbiji Day celebration in Osun State.

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Oyetola Commends Infrastructure Projects

At the event, he commended the Tinubu administration for its policies and projects aimed at addressing Nigeria's challenges and repositioning the country for sustainable growth and development. He specifically cited the ongoing construction of the Osogbo-Iwo-Ibadan and Osogbo-Gbongan roads. He also mentioned the establishment of the Federal University of Agriculture and Development Studies in Iragbiji as some of the administration's interventions in the state.

The minister praised the administration's bold economic reforms, which he said had significantly increased revenue allocations to state governments. According to him, this has enabled states to meet their financial obligations and embark on major development projects. He listed other achievements, including the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, financial support for farmers and the proposed establishment of state police through constitutional amendment. He said these initiatives demonstrated the President's commitment to national development.

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On NELFUND, he noted that the fund provides interest-free loans to students in public tertiary institutions. He said the initiative had given students greater access to financial support for their education. Oyetola said: These are clear demonstrations of President Tinubu's commitment to improving the welfare of Nigerians and strengthening our institutions. Through NELFUND, our students now have greater access to financial support for their education.

Minister Highlights Economic Reforms

Our farmers are receiving the necessary support to boost agricultural production, while the establishment of state police will bring policing closer to the people and strengthen our national security architecture, he added. He further said the administration's policy decisions had helped stabilise the economy, strengthen fiscal management, improve infrastructure, expand investment opportunities and promote economic diversification. Oyetola said: President Tinubu has demonstrated courage, vision and a willingness to take difficult but necessary decisions in the interest of the country.

His reforms are designed to build a stronger economy, improve national competitiveness and create a foundation for lasting prosperity. On the 2027 general election, Oyetola disclosed that he was working with stakeholders, party leaders, grassroots mobilisers and other political actors. He said the collaboration was to advance the APC's political objectives and mobilise support for Tinubu's re-election. He urged voters in Osun State to support APC candidates across all elective positions.

Oyetola Projects Tinubu Vote Count

These include the Presidency, Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly. The minister expressed confidence in the party's grassroots structures and ongoing political engagements. He attributed his 1.5 million vote projection for Tinubu in Osun to those structures, the engagements and the support of the electorate. He said the call for support was part of efforts to strengthen the party's representation at all levels of government.

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He added that the Tinubu administration's reforms were aimed at improving national competitiveness and creating lasting prosperity.