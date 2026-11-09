Oyedepo Re-Ordains Ibiyeomie and Komaiya for New Season of Kingdom Exploits

Bishop David Oyedepo has re-ordained Pastors David Ibiyeomie and Korede Komaiya, imparting a fresh anointing, mantle and fire for a new season of greater Kingdom assignments.

Bishop David Oyedepo, Founder and Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, has re-ordained two prominent Nigerian pastors for a new season of greater Kingdom exploits.

The clerics are David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries and Korede Komaiya of The Master's Place International Church. The re-ordination took place in 2026 and was described as a fresh impartation, a renewed anointing and a fresh mantle for expanded Kingdom and life assignments. A statement by Oyedepo said the two men of God received renewed spiritual strength and greater grace for a new phase of their ministries.

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Fresh Impartation for Expanded Ministry

The occasion was described as more than a formal ordination, marking a new outpouring of spiritual grace upon the two pastors. It was also said to have ushered in renewed spiritual strength and greater grace for expanded Kingdom assignments. The statement reads, This is not just an ordination, it is a fresh impartation. A fresh oil.

A fresh mantle. A fresh fire for a new season. It further stated, When a father lays hands, heaven confirms it. The same fire that was on the altar has fallen again.

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The anointing has been renewed, the assignment has been reaffirmed, and the glory has increased. The statement celebrated the contributions of the two pastors to the growth of Christianity, particularly their roles in raising leaders, establishing churches and spreading the Gospel beyond Nigeria. It said, We celebrate these two mighty vessels whom God has used to raise men, build churches, win souls and spread the Gospel across nations, and now, God is taking them to another level.

Renewed Spiritual Fire for Pastors

Highlighting what the renewed impartation represents, the statement said the pastors would experience fresh fire in their preaching, ministries and personal lives, as well as an enduring supply of spiritual grace. The statement added that the renewed impartation would usher in fresh fire in their preaching, ministries and lives, with fresh oil that will never run dry.

The statement also said the entire families of Salvation Ministries and The Master's Place International Church joined together to celebrate and honour their fathers. It said, Salvation Ministries and The Master's Place International Church join together to celebrate and honour our fathers. We lift up our voices and say, Thank You, Jesus, for fresh fire! The occasion was described as a significant moment for the two ministries, with optimism expressed about the greater impact expected from the renewed spiritual empowerment.

The statement noted, What a glorious moment in the Kingdom of God! This renewed impartation and fresh re-ordination would usher in greater dimensions of grace, impact, soul winning and Kingdom exploits. It would be recalled that Bishop David Oyedepo attended the dedication of Pastor Komaiya's magnificent Master City Dreamland and Pastor Ibiyeomie's Hand of God Cathedral. At the dedications, he commended both clerics for doing great work for God and for their contributions to the work of God.