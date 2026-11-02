Owan-Enoh Hints Cross River Benefits to Support Tinubu's 2027 Re‑Elections

Vice‑President Owan‑Enoh outlined Cross River's gains from federal policies, urging voters to back President Tinubu in the 2027 campaign.

Vice‑President Owan Enoh told a town hall in Calabar that President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re‑campaign will be built on accomplishments since May 2023, not new promises. He said the Directorate of Manufacturing and MSMEs will use a selling document to showcase progress that should influence voters.

Achievements Since May 2023

Owan‑Enoh highlighted that 96 percent of Nigerian businesses are micro‑small‑and‑medium enterprises, contributing 48 percent of GDP and 87 percent of employment. He claimed the federal government has advanced these enterprises through initiatives such as the Nigerian Industrial Development Commitment, the Micro‑Enterprise Development Agency training, and funding from BOI, NEXIM and SMEDAN.

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Cross River's Direct Benefits

He cited the state's receipt of sports infrastructure investments, including new sports centres in three senatorial districts, renovation of U.J. Esuene Stadium, and the annual tennis tournament held in Ikom on 5 December 2026. He also noted that as Minister of State for Industry he facilitated the revival of the Mining and Energy Development Agency, which helped local businesses receive training and business‑opportunity funding.

Future Industrial Projects

Owan‑Enoh revealed plans for a South Korean electric‑vehicle manufacturing partnership that will sign a memorandum of understanding in Abuja and relocate to Cross River. The project is slated to begin assembly in Calabar, promising jobs and local economic growth. He also announced a National Automotive Design and Development Centre at the University of Entrepreneurship in Akamkpa and a 65‑kilowatt solar‑powered EV charging station at the University of Calabar, both to be commissioned soon.

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Policy and Funding Initiatives

He recounted the federal government's February 17 industrial policy and a cocoa value‑addition summit aimed at reducing raw‑bean exports. He spoke of a 200‑billion‑naira intervention package, including 50 billion in nano‑grants and a 75‑billion‑naira MSME fund, and tax reforms exempting businesses earning below N100 million from company income tax. He also announced an online portal for MSME training on government procurement to improve access to public contracts.

Call to Business Community

Owan‑Enoh urged local businesses and the electorate to mobilise at local governments and voting points. He pledged that support for Tinubu could translate into further benefits for Cross River, citing the 2,000 grant recipients and 5,000 MEDA participants as examples of the tangible impact of his ministry's work.