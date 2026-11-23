Four individuals were killed in an attack targeting Ovie Omo-Agege, NDC candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District. The incident has heightened tensions ahead of the 2027 elections.

A violent attack targeted Ovie Omo-Agege, the designated Nigeria Democratic Party candidate for the Delta Central Senatorial District seat in the upcoming 2027 general elections. The incident resulted in four deaths and left several others injured, sending shockwaves through the region and intensifying concerns over political violence in the state.

Attack Targets Ovie Omo-Agege

The Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation confirmed in a statement released on Monday evening that the aspiring senator was the primary target of the assassination attempt. The campaign team described the event as a coordinated effort to silence their candidate, who is currently leading a ward-to-ward tour across Delta Central to engage voters ahead of the crucial 2027 polls.

Also read Assassination Attempt on Ovie Omo-Agege Kills Four During Campaign Tour

Four individuals lost their lives during the confrontation, which occurred in an area under heightened security alert. The campaign organization identified two specific victims by name, mourning Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro in their official communication. They emphasized that these individuals did not die in vain and that their deaths underscore the lethal risks associated with political campaigning in the region.

Police Intensify Security Operations

Following the attack, the Delta State Police Command moved swiftly to contain the situation and prevent further bloodshed. Samuel E. Erale, the Commissioner of Police for Delta State, directed the immediate deployment of operatives to the affected area to restore order and secure the perimeter.

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Bright Edafe, the state police spokesperson, issued a statement on Monday night confirming that intensified security operations are now underway. He reported that the Commissioner of Police has ordered a full-scale investigation into the incident, promising that justice will be served regardless of the political affiliation or social status of those found culpable.

The police command also urged the public to provide credible information to assist investigators in identifying the perpetrators. Edafe explicitly warned political actors and their supporters against engaging in thuggery, intimidation, and the unlawful use of firearms, stressing that political disagreements must never escalate into violence that results in loss of life.

Tensions Rise Ahead of 2027 Elections

The assassination attempt has drawn sharp criticism from the Ovie Omo-Agege campaign team, who have called for an immediate condemnation of the violence from the state government. The campaign challenged Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to order an immediate investigation and the arrest of those responsible for the attack.

Sunny Areh, a media adviser to Mr. Ovie Omo-Agege, issued a strong statement on behalf of the campaign, declaring that Delta State is not a war zone. He argued that campaigning is not a crime and that seeking votes should not be considered a death sentence, highlighting the dangerous environment for political operatives.

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The campaign also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, civil society organizations, and the international community to take note of the violence. They asserted that Deltans are being shot and killed for exercising their democratic right to campaign, framing the attack as an assault on the democratic process itself.

Public Compliance with Curfew Ordered

In response to the escalating tensions, the Delta State Government imposed a curfew on Ughelli North, the local government area where the incident took place. Residents have been urged to comply with this curfew to ensure their safety and support law enforcement efforts to maintain order.

The police spokesperson condoled with the bereaved families of the victims and expressed wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured. However, the campaign team has firmly rejected calls for retaliation, urging their supporters not to take the law into their own hands.

Ovie Omo-Agege's ward-to-ward tour across Delta Central is set to continue despite the violence, as the campaign refuses to be intimidated or silenced. The ongoing investigation by the Delta State Police Command remains focused on identifying the gunmen, who are suspected to be political thugs acting on behalf of rival interests.