Delta senatorial candidate Ovie Omo-Agege says his rig and die remark was not a threat, as Festus Keyamo condemns a deadly attack in Delta State.

On Monday, November 23, 2026, Ovie Omo-Agege, the Delta central senatorial candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), said his ' rig and die' remark made in October was not aimed at anyone in particular. Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television's ' Politics Today' programme, he described the anti-rigging rhetoric as a call for a credible election in 2027.

The clarification comes after a violent incident in the Uduere area of Delta State, according to the state's police command. Several people were killed and others were wounded during a campaign tour by the former deputy Senate president, who escaped unhurt.

Also read Four Killed in Gun Attack on Senator Ovie Omo-Agege's Campaign in Delta State

Rig and Die Remark Under Scrutiny in Delta

Omo-Agege said the remark was not intended as a threat to anyone. He told Channels Television that nobody was being threatened by the slogan and that his camp had not threatened anybody.

In the same interview, Omo-Agege said his earlier words were directed at the conduct of the 2027 general election. He said his position is that the election must be free, fair and credible, and that no one should be allowed to rig it.

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Omo-Agege also suggested that the warning applies only to those with plans to manipulate the vote. He said people with no intention of rigging the election have nothing to worry about, while those planning to rig it should have sleepless nights.

Earlier, the remark had been reported as a warning that anyone who rigs the 2027 general election could be killed. In the original comments, Omo-Agege said he wanted to make the news again, and that anybody who rigged the election on that day would be dealt with harshly.

Stakeholder Views on Political Violence in Delta

Sunny Areh, media adviser to Omo-Agege, alleged that armed men opened fire on the senator's entourage at close range while he was addressing supporters who had gathered to receive him. Areh said the attack killed people and critically injured four others, while the senator escaped unhurt.

Areh named Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro among those killed. He identified Evance Ivwurie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba and Ayodo Wanogho as the injured persons.

In a statement on Monday condemning the attack, Festus Keyamo, minister of aviation and aerospace development, said the 'rig and die' mantra allegedly promoted by political actors in the state had been overheating the polity. He said the slogan should be withdrawn.

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Keyamo stressed that political leaders should not encourage their supporters to attack or kill other citizens. He added that only law enforcement agencies are authorised to deal with offenders.

Attack in Uduere Area Raises Pressure Ahead of 2027

The attack in the Uduere area has intensified scrutiny of political rhetoric in Delta State ahead of the 2027 general election. Keyamo's statement places responsibility on political actors to lower tensions, while Omo-Agege maintains that his slogan was a call for a fair vote rather than a threat.

For residents and supporters attending campaign events, the case underlines the risks of heated language during the pre-election period. The police command in Delta State has been identified as the source of the account of the incident, and the injured and bereaved families are at the centre of the reported fallout.

The source material does not specify further scheduled steps, hearings or timelines. What is clear is that the Nigeria Democratic Congress candidate and the federal minister have publicly taken opposing positions on the meaning of the slogan, and that the question of who is responsible for the violence remains a matter for law enforcement agencies to address.