Over 80% of Nigerians Support Social Media Regulation for Children, Survey Shows

A survey by Nigeria's Ministry of Communications reveals that 83.4% of respondents support regulating children's social media use, with 64.8% favoring outright regulation. The poll of 585 Nigerians also shows widespread concern about child safety online.

A survey conducted by Nigeria 's Federal Ministry of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy has revealed that over four in five Nigeria ns support some form of social media regulation for children.

The findings were released by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, during a roundtable on the Protection of Children Online held in Lagos on Thursday. The event was organized in collaboration with the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC). The comprehensive public consultation captured the views of 585 Nigerians on regulating children's access to social media platforms.

Presenting the survey results, the Senior Special Adviser to the Minister, Kasim Sodangi, noted that Australia recently implemented a total ban on social media for children under 16. He stated that a clear majority of 83.4 percent of respondents in Nigeria also supported regulating children's social media use. Within this majority, 64.8 percent backed outright regulation, while 18.6 percent supported regulation but preferred a different minimum age threshold.

The survey indicated that 64.5 percent of respondents favored a minimum social media age of 16 or 17 years, which is above the widely adopted global threshold of 13. Sodangi emphasized that of the 583 respondents who answered the nationality question, 98.6 percent identified as Nigerian, ensuring the results authentically reflect the perspectives of those most affected by any proposed regulation.

He noted that an overwhelming 93.5 percent expressed great or extreme concern about the safety of children under 18 on social media platforms in Nigeria. Specifically, 69.2 percent were extremely concerned, and 24.3 percent were highly concerned. The survey also identified the most prevalent online risks for Nigerian children: exposure to harmful or inappropriate content (90.9 percent), digital addiction (83.6 percent), and online grooming (82.4 percent).

Furthermore, the survey revealed that 74.5 percent of respondents believed children and parents lack adequate awareness of the legal implications of cyber offenses. There was overwhelming support for a duty-of-care framework, with 97.6 percent backing proactive measures by platforms to prevent harm. Minister Bosun Tijani stressed that the fast-changing digital ecosystem demands constant adaptation of laws, policies, and safeguards to address emerging threats.

He argued that the debate should focus on implementing age restrictions effectively rather than questioning the need for such safeguards, adding that Nigeria can deploy digital identity infrastructure and existing platform verification systems to strengthen enforcement. NDPC National Commissioner Dr. Vincent Olatunji warned that children face increasing threats across digital platforms, including cyberbullying, cyberstalking, harmful content exposure, and mental health concerns. He described child online safety as a shared responsibility involving government agencies, parents, schools, communities, and digital platform operators.

The roundtable underscored the urgent need for coordinated efforts to protect children in the digital space





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