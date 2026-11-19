A total of 253 inmates across Ogun State custodial facilities are sitting for NECO and NOUN examinations, including 156 taking NECO papers and 62 writing NOUN electronic exams, as part of rehabilitation and reintegration efforts.

No fewer than 253 inmates in custodial facilities across Ogun State are currently writing external secondary and tertiary examinations, as part of efforts to reposition correctional centres as hubs for rehabilitation, reformation and reintegration rather than punishment.

The figure includes 156 inmates sitting for the National Examinations Council (NECO) examination across five custodial facilities in the state. Superintendent of Corrections AbdulHakeem Awesu, the welfare and education officer of the Ogun State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service, disclosed this at the Old Abeokuta Custodial Centre, Ibara. He said 81 inmates were sitting for the examination at the Old Abeokuta Custodial Centre, Ibara, while 25 were at the Ijebu-Ode Custodial Centre.

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Another 20 were at the Borstal Training Institution, Adigbe, 16 at the New Abeokuta Custodial Centre, Oba, and 14 at the Ilaro Custodial Centre. Awesu said the examinations were expected to provide inmates with educational qualifications and opportunities to rebuild their lives after regaining freedom. The inmates were registered for examinations in various disciplines, including Arts, Science and Commercial subjects, as well as General Mathematics.

In addition, 62 other inmates are sitting for the electronic examinations of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) at the Abeokuta Custodial Service Study Centre. A total of 218 inmates are NOUN candidates currently participating in the ongoing NECO and NOUN examinations. Another 35 senior undergraduate and postgraduate inmates have recently completed their pen-on-paper examinations.

The 35 inmates are enrolled in 300-level and 400-level undergraduate programmes as well as postgraduate courses, bringing the total number of inmates involved in the two examination programmes to 253. The NOUN students comprised inmates from the Old and New Abeokuta Custodial Centres, the Borstal Training Institution, as well as some former inmates who continued their studies after regaining freedom.

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Inmates Pursue Degrees And Diplomas

Awesu explained that the students were pursuing undergraduate degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas and Master's programmes in various fields, including Computer Science, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Criminology and Security Studies, Conflict Resolution, and Christian and Islamic Religious Studies. He said the initiative reflected a shift from the conventional perception of custodial facilities as centres of punishment. He said, "All inmates in custody must undergo a functional educational programme so that when they go out, they become useful to themselves and society at large.

" He explained that the Nigeria Correctional Service had shifted its focus from punishment to correction, emphasising functional education and other skills to prepare inmates for life after incarceration. He said, "When you come to the custodial centres, it is no longer punitive; rather, it is for correction, just as the name denotes: Nigeria Correctional Service.

" The welfare and education officer attributed the growing participation of inmates in educational programmes to partnerships with the Ogun State Government, religious organisations, philanthropists and non-governmental organisations. He disclosed that an NGO donated a virtual classroom facility to enable external tutors to teach NECO and NOUN candidates remotely, while other donors supported inmates by paying examination registration fees.

Partnerships Support Correctional Education

According to him, the command also operates an aftercare monitoring system to track the progress of former inmates after their release, although their identities are protected to prevent discrimination and stigmatisation. Awesu said the results recorded by beneficiaries of the programmes had been encouraging, urging the candidates to take advantage of the opportunity and avoid returning to criminal activities after their release.

Meanwhile, a teacher and examination supervisor, Mrs Adetutu Adekonojo, expressed surprise at the peaceful atmosphere and level of organisation at the Ibara custodial centre, saying the examination environment was comparable to those of conventional schools. She supervised the General Mathematics examination on Wednesday. Adekonojo said, "Honestly, when I was told I was coming to a correctional centre, I wasn't expecting it to be this peaceful. Seeing them, I don't even see them as prisoners.

I see them as normal candidates outside, because this is just the normal way to be if I were to be in any school setting outside.

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Supervisor Praises Peaceful Examination Atmosphere

" She explained that preparations for the examination began early, with candidates seated by 9:30 a.m. ahead of the 10 a.m. commencement of the General Mathematics Objective paper. Security checks, the arrangement of candidates and other examination procedures were conducted in line with standard NECO requirements. Adekonojo described the opportunity as an important intervention capable of preventing inmates from feeling disconnected from society while serving their sentences.

She said, "I believe it's a way to enlighten them, broadening their knowledge, at least, and they must also feel part of the world and not condemned. We have students in schools who are sitting for this examination, so they are in prison and writing the same examination. It shows they have the same privilege as those who are not in custody.

" The supervisor urged the inmates to sustain their interest in education after their release, adding that incarceration should not be regarded as the end of their dreams or opportunities. She also called on members of the public to support the initiative, describing it as a practical way of giving people who had offended the law an opportunity to rebuild their lives.

Service Commits To Rehabilitation And Reintegration

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Ogun State Command, CSC Odukoya Olayinka, said the Service was committed to ensuring that inmates were rehabilitated, reformed and reintegrated into society. He explained that the rehabilitation programmes extended beyond formal education to include vocational, theological and computer training. Olayinka said, "When you train the mind, you are able to build a better society.

You can see the way they are handling it; it tells us that they are not the same persons that came into the facility. They are already becoming something different, becoming a better person that society wants them to be.

" He also appealed to members of the public to stop stigmatising former inmates, stressing that they deserved opportunities to rebuild their lives after serving their sentences. He warned that rejecting reformed inmates could push them back into criminal activities rather than encourage their reintegration into society.