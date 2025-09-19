Over 11,700 Deaths in Plateau State Due to Violence Between 2021 and 2025, Fact-Finding Committee Reveals

A fact-finding committee in Plateau State reports that over 11,700 people have died due to violent attacks between 2021 and 2025. The committee's chairman, Nicholas Rogers, presented the findings, highlighting the widespread impact across 420 communities in 13 LGAs and advocating for comprehensive measures including government intervention, security reforms, and the establishment of ranches. The need for proper conflict management, repositioning of the security agencies, and the importance of state actions, such as the legal ramifications for cattle rustling and illegal mining, are emphasized in the report.

Nicholas Rogers, the chairman of the fact-finding committee on killings in Plateau State , has revealed that a staggering 11,749 people have lost their lives in the state due to various violent attacks between 2021 and 2025. This devastating figure was presented during an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, ‘Sunrise Daily’, where Rogers discussed the committee's report, which was submitted to the Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Thursday.

The report highlights the widespread impact of violence, detailing that 420 communities across 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state have been affected by incidents ranging from herder-farmer clashes and inter-communal attacks to ethno-religious crises. Rogers expressed deep sorrow over the situation, lamenting the apparent lack of concern from some quarters regarding the ongoing violence. He emphasized that the reported figures represent only the recorded deaths and that the actual number is likely significantly higher. The committee's report is described as comprehensive, with Rogers asserting that its full implementation is crucial to stemming the tide of violence and fostering peace in the state. The success of the report hinges on the political will of the governor and the people of Plateau to act upon the recommendations. Implementation would be a major step towards rebuilding confidence and providing the necessary support for affected communities.\Rogers emphasized the urgent need for Nigeria to develop robust conflict management mechanisms to prevent future occurrences of such tragedies. He advocated for the repositioning of security agencies, particularly the military, to enhance their capacity to protect lives and property. Acknowledging security lapses, Rogers stressed the importance of equipping the military to effectively address security challenges. He dismissed the notion of a 'war against insecurity,' arguing that a true war would involve the full force of state power, which is not currently being deployed. He believes that a solely kinetic approach will not suffice and that holistic approaches are necessary to address the country’s growing security challenges. He called for proper leadership at all levels, from the subnational to the national, to tackle the root causes of the violence. Rogers issued a stark warning, highlighting the potential for Nigeria's disintegration if the incessant killings continue, and stressed the necessity for urgent action to provide succor to the affected communities and to rebuild confidence. Federal intervention in Plateau is considered necessary to provide this support and to enable progress in rebuilding communities and improving living standards for the state.\Further recommendations included actions by the state government. The state government should take steps to make cattle rustling, illegal mining, and the destruction of farmlands serious crimes. Rogers also advised the Plateau State government to collaborate with the federal government to deploy additional troops to areas prone to attacks, particularly in Bokkos and Mangu LGAs, where dense forest cover provides cover for attackers. He emphasized the need to establish ranches across the state's senatorial zones and to provide the security agencies with improved technology and logistical support. These measures, Rogers believes, are crucial to effectively reducing the spate of violent attacks and ensuring the safety and security of the people of Plateau State. The aim is to build peace and improve the lives of Plateau State citizens. Daniel Nnamani, was present at the time Caleb Mutfwang, governor of Plateau, was consoling a Bokkos resident who lost family members in the April militia attack, illustrating the human cost of the ongoing violence





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Plateau State Violence Killings Security Conflict

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Plateau insecurity: Military has to be better trained – Former OPSH CommanderA former commander of Operation Safe Haven, OPSH, Maj. Gen. Rogers Nicolas (Rtd) has called for robust training of the military to tackle insecurity in Plateau State. General Nicolas made this call on Wednesday, while responding to questions in an interview on Arise Television, stressing that Plateau State has a difficult terrain.

Read more »

Perish idea of installing governor in 2027- Plateau PDP tells APC’s YilwatdaThe Plateau State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has told the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, to perish the idea of 'installing' a governor in the state in 2027 as the state belongs to the PDP and the people are happy with Gov. Caleb Mutfwang. Prof.

Read more »

TIMELINE: From impeachment threat to assembly demolition — the crisis that led to Fubara’s suspensionOn Thursday, the six-month state of emergency declaration in Rivers state expired.

Read more »

Plateau: Army uncovers illegal weapons plant in Barkin Ladi, seizes assorted armsTroops of the Nigerian Army have uncovered an illegal weapons manufacturing factory in Heipang District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. The operation, carried out on Wednesday by troops of 3 Division/Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace, followed credible intelligence about an arms fabrication syndicate active in the area.

Read more »

Fact-Finding Committee Report Reveals 12,000 Deaths In Plateau AttacksReceiving the report, Governor Caleb Mutfwang described the moment as a turning point in efforts to end decades of insecurity on the Plateau.

Read more »

Rivers State Governor Fubara Pledges Collaboration to Advance Rivers StateGovernor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has pledged to work harmoniously with the Rivers State House of Assembly, emphasizing a commitment to the state's development after a period of emergency rule. The Governor expressed gratitude for the President's intervention and called for unity and reconciliation to build a stronger, more prosperous Rivers State.

Read more »