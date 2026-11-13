Microsoft Outlook, Teams and Copilot outage affects 74 countries as fix efforts fail to deliver sustained recovery

Microsoft is struggling to restore Outlook, Teams and Copilot after a global outage hit users in 74 countries and territories, disrupting businesses, governments, schools and Britain's NHS. The company says traffic adjustments have produced only partial recovery and it is reviewing additional measures.

Microsoft is still working to restore Outlook, Teams and Copilot after a global outage disrupted its workplace applications across 74 countries and territories. The company said on Friday that efforts to stabilise its infrastructure had produced partial recovery in some regions but no sustained improvement.

Global Outage Disrupts Microsoft Services

The disruption began on November 12 and affected businesses, government institutions and schools. Users were unable to access emails and other Microsoft 365 services, including Exchange Online mailboxes, Teams, Copilot and SharePoint. Microsoft said its investigation found that a portion of its infrastructure was experiencing elevated load across multiple regions. That load was likely contributing to connectivity errors, and the company said it was aggressively pursuing all pathways to reduce impact.

Also read Microsoft Battling To Fix Global Outlook Outage

Microsoft first said it was investigating reports in the Americas. It later confirmed the issue affected Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region. Microsoft 365 is its cloud-based subscription service that includes Outlook and Teams. The outage went global within about an hour, according to the outage tracker Downdetector.

Downdetector recorded reports of disruptions across 74 countries and territories, while Outlook complaints peaked at more than 130,000 on Thursday. A map posted by Downdetector on X showed the outage affected users across the Americas and parts of Europe, Asia and Africa. Downdetector also showed a sharp decline around 0450 GMT in users' reports of disruptions in Washington and Hong Kong. Thousands of users reported issues with Teams and Copilot.

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In an update on X, Microsoft said, We've monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they're not taking as expected. The company added, We're identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity, without saying when service would be fully restored. Microsoft said it was continuing its efforts to improve service stability and traffic flow by adjusting traffic protocols, redistributing traffic and applying strategic traffic blocking measures.

Microsoft Reviews Actions for Stability

It said the interventions had not achieved sustained recovery, so it was reviewing what additional actions could improve overall infrastructure stability. The company said it was engaged in multiple workstreams to reduce the impact of the disruption, address its current technical blocker and restore parts of its service infrastructure to a healthy state. It was working to recover its frontend servers while implementing further traffic optimisation measures to improve stability and increase capacity.

Microsoft said its investigation found some servers had become unexpectedly unavailable, shifting traffic to the remaining infrastructure and overwhelming a core process on affected servers. It tried to ease the pressure by pausing deployments, redirecting traffic and restarting servers.

However, some servers became unresponsive again after traffic was redirected to them, complicating recovery. Microsoft later said it was observing limited recovery as it sought to route user traffic away from affected servers. It added that as capacity is restored, users may experience a gradual recovery as their clients reconnect. The outage affected governments and public services worldwide.

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Government Services Affected Worldwide

Japanese government employees had to make physical copies of documents after government services were disrupted. The Philippines' supreme court warned of delays in email responses and other transactions. New Zealand's foreign ministry sent a notice saying its ability to receive emails had been affected by the global Microsoft outage. The ministry said the problem also affected all New Zealand embassies, consulates and representative offices around the world.

By Friday, the effects had reached Britain's state health service. Rachel Harrison, public services head at the GMB union, said in a statement that the issue was having a serious impact on the NHS. She said, NHS staff receiving emergency calls are unable to refer patient details in the normal way, which is creating a massive backlog and has the potential for chaos. NHS bodies published messages on social media reporting difficulties with Microsoft services.

The National Pharmacy Association, which represents independent pharmacies, told AFP that the problem was affecting its members' ability to communicate with doctors' offices, causing delays in dealing with patients' prescriptions. Businesses also reported disruptions, including difficulties printing invoices and conducting online classes. Microsoft said it was not aware of any malicious activity causing the outage and would publish a post-incident report detailing the root cause and corrective measures after the disruption had been mitigated.