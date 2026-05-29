Ousmane Dembele Insists PSG Are Hungry for European Glory

Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele has insisted that his team are still hungry for European glory ahead of the Champions League final clash with Arsenal.

Paris Saint-Germain star Ousmane Dembele insisted his team are still hungry for European glory ahead of Saturday's Champions League final clash with Arsenal . The French side claimed the trophy for the first time last season and are defending their crown in Budapest against Mikel Arteta's side, who are yet to win it.

Dembele suffered a calf problem earlier in May but said he was never worried he would miss the final. He won the Ballon d'Or last year after starring in French champions PSG's run to European glory and if they triumph again could be in line for another. Dembele said winning the Ballon d'Or hasn't really changed the way he is or the way he plays.

He has had a lot more responsibility since he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain and is trying to perform well on the pitch, whether it's in the big matches or the smaller ones. He still has that desire, that hunger to win trophies with this club, with all the staff and this squad, and that's the only thing in his head





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