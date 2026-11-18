Abia State Governor Alex Otti opened the 27th US-Africa Trade and Investment Conference and Expo in Umuahia, inviting investors to explore opportunities in manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, agriculture and ICT. The three-day AfrICANDO 2026 is the first edition held in Africa.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has urged local and international investors to explore investment opportunities in the state, assuring them of favourable conditions and strong prospects for long-term returns.

Otti spoke on Tuesday while declaring open the 27th Annual US-Africa Trade and Investment Conference and Expo, AfrICANDO 2026, at the International Conference Centre in Umuahia. The three-day event is being held in Africa for the first time, and it ends on Thursday, November 19. Abia is hosting diplomats, policymakers, development partners, investors and business leaders from across the world at the conference, which has the theme Access, Opportunities and Prosperity.

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Ahead of hosting the event, Otti had said he was honoured that Abia was chosen as the host and has promised to give all participants a warm reception. Speaking on the theme, the governor said his administration had recorded significant developments across the state's 17 local government areas and key sectors of the economy, creating opportunities for investment and business partnerships.

Abia Targets Manufacturing And ICT Investments

He said Abia had considerable investment potential, supported by resilient entrepreneurs and an improving business environment, adding that all investment opportunities in the state are promising and have been consciously set up to create long-term value. Otti urged participants to use the conference to build partnerships and conclude investment deals during the event or shortly afterwards. He identified manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, agricultural value chains and information and communications technology as priority investment areas.

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The governor said local government councils, ministries, government departments, manufacturers, agricultural entrepreneurs and other businesses were showcasing their investment opportunities at the expo. Every local government area in the state, strategic government ministries and departments and several business interests, including manufacturers and agro-allied entrepreneurs, have established their presence at this expo and would remain for the duration of the programme, he said.

I invite all of us to take time to network and see what partnership deals can be initiated and completed right here, or shortly after, Otti said. We are specifically targeting investments in manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, agricultural value chains, ICT and others. This is because the atmosphere in Abia is very conducive and supportive of those ventures.

Otti Highlights AGOA And AfCFTA Frameworks

Otti also highlighted the African Growth and Opportunity Act, enacted by the United States Congress in 2000, and the African Continental Free Trade Area, established through the African Union in 2018 and adopted by 54 member states, as important frameworks for promoting sustainable economic growth. He said deliberate investments in infrastructure, security and social services had helped reposition Abia, particularly Aba, as an emerging investment destination.

The governor thanked the Foundation for Democracy in Africa and the Abia Global Chamber of Commerce for bringing the first AfrICANDO conference on the African continent to Abia State, saying the event would benefit artisans, small business owners, industrialists, investors and multilateral development partners. Among the dignitaries at the opening were the President of the Foundation for Democracy in Africa, Dr Fred Oladeinde; the Mayor of Miami-Dade County in the United States, Daniella Levine Cava; a representative of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dr Milenge Mwenelwata; and the Head of the Lagos Sub-Office of the International Organisation for Migration, Ali Ibrahim Ali.

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Partnerships Announced With Miami And African Body

The participants commended the Abia government for hosting the event and highlighted the importance of international partnerships and intra-African trade. Oladeinde announced that the Foundation for Democracy in Africa would collaborate with the Abia government and other partners to establish an Africa Trade Development Centre in the state. Levine Cava also said Miami-Dade County was ready to strengthen its partnership with Abia through the Miami-Dade Gateway to Africa initiative, particularly in trade expansion, investment promotion and innovation.

Welcoming participants, the Chairman of the AfrICANDO 2026 Local Organising Committee and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr Caleb Ajagba, described the conference as a strategic platform for attracting investment, accelerating industrial development and unlocking Africa's economic potential. Ajagba said Abia's hosting of the event reflected the Otti administration's commitment to making the state an attractive investment destination through an enabling business environment.

The Chairman of the Abia Global Chamber of Commerce, James Umekwe, described AfrICANDO 2026 as an opportunity to connect local manufacturers, agricultural processors and service providers with international buyers, investors and technical partners. The Chairman of the Abia State Diaspora Commission, Dr Okey Agbara, said the expo could expand export opportunities, increase local production, create jobs and improve Nigeria's access to regional and international markets through AfCFTA and AGOA.

He described the event as an important milestone in strengthening economic relations between Africa and the United States. Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika (retd), and former Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, also commended the Abia government for hosting the conference, highlighting its potential to promote investment and development in the state.