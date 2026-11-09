Osun NLC begins three-day strike over withheld local government funds

The Nigeria Labour Congress in Osun State has started a three-day sympathy strike in solidarity with NULGE over the dispute surrounding local government statutory allocations. The action follows the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government and Osun State Government.

The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress has begun a three-day strike in solidarity with local government workers over the lingering dispute surrounding the control and release of local government funds in the state.

The action started today, November 9, 2026, and will last until Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The strike follows the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government and the Osun State Government. The NLC said the ultimatum was issued on October 30, 2026, and expired on November 8, 2026. The congress said the issues raised in the ultimatum remained unresolved.

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The Nigeria Labour Congress Osun State Council directed all its affiliate unions to begin the three-day sympathy strike from today. The directive was contained in a joint statement signed by the NLC State Chairperson, Christopher Arapasopo, and the Secretary, Victor Amusan. The statement was obtained in Osogbo on Sunday. The NLC said the decision was reached at an emergency meeting of its State Executive Council held on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.

Osun NLC Begins Three Day Strike

The NLC leaders said the congress had earlier issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government and the Osun State Government over the continued withholding of local government statutory allocations. The statement read that having exhausted all reasonable avenues and in accordance with the resolutions reached at the emergency meeting, all affiliate unions of the Nigeria Labour Congress Osun State Council were directed to proceed on the three-day sympathy strike in solidarity with the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees Osun State Council.

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The strike shall commence at midnight on Sunday, November 8, 2026, and last for three days and conclude at midnight on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the statement said. Accordingly, all affiliate unions are directed to immediately communicate this directive in writing to their members and ensure total and full compliance across all workplaces. The congress warned that any union found deliberately working against or undermining the directive would face disciplinary measures in accordance with its provisions.

It added that all unions are enjoined to demonstrate maximum solidarity, unity and commitment to the collective struggle for the protection of workers rights and welfare. We must emphasise that an injury to one is an injury to all. The NLC said the continued hardship confronting our comrades in NULGE is a collective concern of the entire labour movement and our response must reflect our shared commitment to workers rights, dignity, welfare and economic security.

The congress also said local council employees should not be treated as an isolated concern of NULGE but as a collective challenge requiring the intervention of the entire labour movement. The NLC said the welfare and economic security of local council workers could not be guaranteed without resolving the dispute over the statutory allocations meant for the councils.

It further called on its affiliate unions to demonstrate unity and commitment to the struggle, insisting that the labour movement must stand together whenever the rights and interests of any constituent union are threatened. The Nation recalls that the ruling Accord party and the All Progressives Congress have been at loggerheads over which executives control the council. The matter is presently at the Appeal Court, and the parties await verdict.

Dispute Over Local Government Funds

The Federal Government has been releasing the funds into local government accounts that are operated by the APC-led council executives since 2025, which the elected executives of the ruling party with the leadership of NLC kicked against. The APC executives were said to be administering the council funds against the interest of the state government and the factional council executives of the PDP and Accord.

The strike is in solidarity with the sit-at-home Peoples Democratic Party and Accord party local government executives. The NLC had on October 30 issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to release the funds to PDP and Accord-led executives. Upon the expiration of the ultimatum yesterday, the NLC directed all its affiliate unions in the state to embark on a three-day warning strike in solidarity with the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees over the local government statutory allocations.

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In a joint statement by the NLC State Chairperson, Christopher Arapasopo, and the Secretary, Victor Amusan, the union explained that the directive followed the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government and the Osun State government over the unresolved dispute surrounding local government funds. The union's statement reads: Following the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government and the Osun State government over the continued withholding of local government statutory allocations, the congress regrets to inform all affiliate unions that the issues raised remain unresolved.

Consequently, having exhausted all reasonable avenues and in accordance with the resolutions reached at the emergency meeting of the State Executive Council held on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, all affiliate unions of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Osun State Council, are hereby directed to proceed on the three-day sympathy strike in solidarity with the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, Osun State Council. Accordingly, all affiliate unions are directed to immediately communicate this directive in writing to their members and ensure total and full compliance across all workplaces.

Any union found deliberately working against or undermining this directive shall face appropriate disciplinary measures in accordance with the provisions of the congress. All unions are enjoined to demonstrate maximum solidarity, unity and commitment to the collective struggle for the protection of workers rights and welfare. We must emphasise that an injury to one is an injury to all.

History Of Local Government Conflict

The continued hardship confronting our comrades in NULGE is a collective concern of the entire labour movement, and our response must reflect our shared commitment to workers rights, dignity, welfare and economic security. The PUNCH had earlier reported that the Osun State Government and the All Progressives Congress had been locked in a bitter feud over control of local government areas in the state since February 2025.

During the violence that engulfed several council secretariats in the struggle for control of local government administration, the police confirmed six deaths including that of the then APC-elected chairman of Irewole Local Government Area, Remi Abbas. The strike is scheduled to last three days and all affiliate unions have been instructed to communicate the directive to their members in writing and ensure full compliance across their respective workplaces.

The congress maintained that the action was necessary after all efforts to secure a resolution failed, leaving council workers particularly members of NULGE in continued hardship.