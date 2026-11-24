UNIOSUN suspends student union indefinitely following the alleged assault of a freshman by union leaders. Details on the incident, accused students, and police charges are included.

Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has ordered an indefinite suspension of all students' union activities. This decisive action follows the alleged physical assault of a 100-level student by high-ranking union officials. The administration announced the penalty on Tuesday after concluding an internal review of the violent incident.

Investigation Into Union Violence Triggers Suspension

Ademola Adesoji, serving as the university's official spokesperson, confirmed the suspension in a formal statement released on Tuesday. He stated that the decision was driven by the findings of an official investigation into the assault. The probe was initiated after the incident was first reported on Friday by the victim. The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also submitted a report regarding the matter to the university authorities. The administration emphasized that the suspension remains in effect until further notice. This measure is pending the full resolution of the issues surrounding the violent encounter.

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Three Students Accused of Brutal Assault

The university identified three specific students as being involved in the alleged crime. Layonu Akintayo is a 500-level medicine and surgery student who serves as the students' union president. Adesanmi Tijesunimi is a 400-level computer science student acting as the assistant general secretary. Oyedeji Samsideen, also a 400-level student, serves as the information technology faculty chairman.

The statement outlined that preliminary findings suggest the conflict began over a dispute regarding digital identity. The victim, Onifade, was accused of using the university's logo and the Office of Student Affairs identity for a WhatsApp platform. He was also accused of threatening Oyebode Oluwatobi Jomiloju Barnabas, a 200-level computer science student. This threat was related to a video Barnabas had posted on social media concerning the university. Barnabas reported these grievances to the students' union executives before the situation escalated further.

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Details Of The Arrest And Physical Abuse

Following the complaints, union president Layonu Akintayo contacted Onifade directly. He requested that Onifade meet him at the Downtown area of the main campus. According to the university statement, union members arrested Onifade and placed him in their vehicle. They transported him to a mechanic workshop located in Osogbo.

At this location, the assistant general secretary and other individuals present assaulted Onifade. The university statement described the treatment as thorough, stating he was beaten and brutalized by the group. Afterward, he was moved to a different location. There, he encountered the union president. He faced further assault from Tijesunimi and Samsideen at this second site. The administration condemned these actions as severe violations of student welfare policies.

Police Involvement And Upcoming Court Proceedings

The victim's father took legal action by reporting the incident to the Oja-Oba divisional police headquarters. This station is located in Oke Baale, Osogbo. The university handed the three accused students over to the police authorities. They were subsequently charged before a magistrate's court in Oke-Fia, Osogbo.

The court granted administrative bail to the three students. However, the case has not been resolved. The court adjourned the proceedings until December 23, 2026. This date marks the next scheduled hearing for the matter. The university reaffirmed its commitment to the safety and welfare of all students. It urged the entire university community to act responsibly. All members are advised to adhere strictly to the law in their interactions.