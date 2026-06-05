Osun State Police Command Arrests 22-Year-Old Man for Spreading False Security Information

The Osun State Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly spreading false security information on social media, causing panic among residents across the state.

The Osun State Police Command has arrested a 22-year-old man, Odetayo Adebayo Samuel of Ila Orangun, for allegedly spreading false security information on social media that caused panic among residents across the state.

The command disclosed this in a statement issued by the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Gotan, and signed by the spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, on Friday in Osogbo. According to the statement, the suspect allegedly published a video on Facebook on June 1, 2026, through an account identified as Odetayo Oluwasegun, claiming that bandits had invaded Osun State.

The police said the publication generated widespread fear among members of the public who viewed and shared the video on various social media platforms. Preliminary investigations, however, revealed that the claim contained in the video was false and misleading. The command explained that the footage did not depict a bandit attack as alleged but showed members of the public restraining an individual who was experiencing a mental health crisis. The publication triggered widespread panic among residents.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the video was misleading. Police also disclosed that the suspect was apprehended on June 3, 2026, and taken into custody for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the publication. The statement noted that following several appeals by the suspect's elderly parents and a public apology tendered by him, he was warned and subsequently released.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Gotan, cautioned members of the public against circulating unverified information capable of causing fear or disturbing public peace. He reiterated the command's zero-tolerance stance on the misuse of digital platforms to spread falsehoods, urging residents to verify information before sharing it online





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Osun State Police Command Odetayo Adebayo Samuel False Security Information Social Media Panic

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