Osun State NPA Criticizes Governor Adeleke Over Withdrawal of Armoured Vehicles

The Osun State chapter of the New Peoples Democratic Party (NPA) has criticized Governor Ademola Adeleke for withdrawing armoured vehicles from strategic flash points in the state for over a year. The party's spokesperson, Olalekan Badmus, expressed concern over the rising security challenges in Osun State and urged the government to take immediate action to address the security concerns.

The Osun State chapter of the New Peoples Democratic Party ( NPA ) has criticized Governor Ademola Adeleke for withdrawing armoured vehicles from strategic flash points in the state for over a year.

According to NPA spokesperson Olalekan Badmus, despite rising security challenges in Osun State, the vehicles have remained out of service. Badmus noted that the continuous withdrawal of the services of armoured vehicles may hinder the tackling of activities by bandits, kidnappers, and marauders, especially at a time when border states are experiencing security issues.

He commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) led council executives for providing patrol vans for security agencies, which he believes will strengthen the safety of lives and property at the grassroots. Adeleke had earlier unveiled the Osun Security Trust fund to boost agencies' logistics and tackle threats. Badmus stated that the armoured vehicles were taken away by the incumbent government without explanation, claiming they were being refurbished, which has been over 1 and a half years.

He emphasized that the existing vehicles should be made available for the safety of the people, as they were used to tackle robbery, kidnapping, and other security threats in the past. Badmus also expressed concern over the rising security challenges in Osun State, citing the recent security issues in Oyo State as a major concern. He urged the government to take immediate action to address the security concerns in the state.

The APC led council executives have shown their commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property at the local level, Badmus noted. He commended their efforts in providing patrol vans for security agencies, which will go a long way in strengthening the safety of lives and property at the grassroots.

Adeleke's government has been criticized for its handling of security issues in the state, with many calling for the return of the armoured vehicles to tackle the rising security threats





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Osun State NPA Governor Ademola Adeleke Armoured Vehicles Security Challenges

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