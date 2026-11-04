Osun State Monitors Oluwo of Iwo Over Religious Conflict Risks

Osun State Government places Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi under surveillance for remarks threatening communal peace and traditional values in Nigeria.

The Osun State Government has formally placed Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, under strict surveillance following allegations that his public statements threaten religious harmony and inter-community stability within the region. This administrative action stems from a formal cautionary letter issued by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, signaling a heightened official response to rising tensions associated with the traditional ruler's recent communications.

Official Caution and Surveillance Directive

The directive was contained in a letter bearing the reference number CD.17/1/VOL.VIII/377, dated November 2026, and signed by Wale Alliyu on behalf of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. The document was delivered to the Secretary to the monarch on Tuesday in Osogbo, confirming the receipt of the state's official position regarding the Oluwo's conduct and public utterances.

Also read Nigerian State Police Bill Secures 28 State Approvals for Presidential Assent

Basis for Government Intervention

State authorities have cited specific concerns regarding the Oluwo's recent well-publicised statements, arguing that they possess the potential to ignite religious confrontation and disrupt the delicate balance of communal peace in Iwo land. The administration emphasized that the persistence of such crisis-inciting activities has reached a threshold that the government can no longer ignore, citing a duty to protect the broader stability of the state.

Constitutional and Traditional Obligations

In its detailed communication, the government reminded Oba Akanbi that while every citizen holds the constitutional right to freedom of religious association, traditional rulers are bound by law to respect these rights. The letter stressed that the core mandate of a traditional stool is the preservation of cultural values and traditions, warning that any attempt to impose reforms through methods that could spark community violence would not be tolerated.

Advertisement

Specific Behavioral Constraints Issued

The state issued six distinct cautionary notes requiring the Oluwo to immediately cease attacks on individuals of other faiths, refrain from criticizing fellow traditional rulers to prevent inter-town confrontation, and adhere strictly to the Chieftaincy Laws and norms of behavior. The Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs explicitly stated it would monitor compliance, while the Osun State Council of Obas, chaired by Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, was directed to watch developments closely.

Context of Controversial Royal Statements

Although the official letter did not enumerate specific remarks, it referenced a pattern of conduct wherein Oba Akanbi has used social media to accuse other Yoruba monarchs of idolatry. On July 1, the monarch described traditional seclusion rites for new kings as a mechanism for enslavement and idolatry, and on October 10, he characterized the concept of ancient royal crowns as a fabricated ruse.

Official Response from Royal Court

Despite the documented delivery of the cautionary letter to the palace's administrative offices, the royal court has not acknowledged receipt of the document. Alli Ibraheem, the Press Secretary to the Oluwo of Iwo, stated in a telephone interview that the monarch had not personally received any letter from the state government, highlighting a disconnect between official records and the palace's public stance on the matter.