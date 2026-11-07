Osun State Local Government Funding Crisis and Healthcare Breakdown

Analysis of N238 billion allocated to Osun State LGAs reveals critical healthcare and infrastructure failures across multiple councils despite massive funding.

Severe infrastructure failures and healthcare breakdowns persist across Osun State, Nigeria, despite the allocation of over N238 billion to the 30 Local Government Areas between January 2025 and June 2026. Residents in communities ranging from Boripe to Ifelodun report that basic amenities such as functional health centers, reliable electricity, and proper drainage remain nonexistent.

Healthcare Access Fails Despite Massive Allocations

Local government allocations in Osun State have not translated into accessible healthcare services for the general population. Suliat Oyetunji, a resident of Oore in Boripe Local Council, gave birth to twins at home because the Oore Primary Healthcare Centre lacked dependable care. She reported that nurses were rarely available whenever she visited the facility, forcing her to travel four kilometers to Iragbiji for medical attention.

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When DevReporting visited the Oore Primary Healthcare Centre, the facility was found locked. This situation reflects a broader trend where the physical existence of a health center does not equate to access to healthcare. In Atakunmosa West Local Government Area, the Abebi Afilaka Health Centre in Okebode suffers from drug shortages, inadequate personnel, and unreliable electricity. Ayoola Odunayo, a healthcare worker there, stated that staff use phone flashlights to deliver pregnant women due to power outages.

Adebowale Adeorike, secretary of the Okebode palace, noted that a community indigene had to pay for the repair of the maternity center after storm damage in 2019. Requests for government assistance yielded only promises, resulting in no actual intervention. In Olugunna, Osogbo LGA, Folasade Adeleke declared that the local health center cannot administer medications to children due to drug shortages and lack of qualified personnel.

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Infrastructure Neglect and Community Self-Reliance

Beyond healthcare, physical infrastructure across the state has deteriorated, forcing residents to rely on community efforts for maintenance. In Odofin, Ifelodun LGA, Sulaiman Adeyemi explained that the absence of proper drainage causes flash floods to halt vehicular movement during rainfall. Residents have had to use sand to fill the road, maintaining its shape through individual contributions.

The road connecting Odofin to Inisa in Odo-Otin LGA has not been repaired in over 15 years. Adeyemi recalled that former council chairman Bola Ajao was the last person to intervene in its maintenance. The poor condition of this road has forced many residents and property owners to leave their homes. In Irewole Local Government Area, Oni Oluwaseyi reported that a bridge linking the high court area to Apomu was swept away by floodwaters, forcing farmers to take longer routes to market.

Isa Afolabi, a commercial motorcyclist in Ikire, highlighted that difficulties extend to water supply and electricity. The community has had to contribute money to replace stolen electricity cables due to limited public intervention. Furthermore, the area lacks a public health center, compelling residents to depend entirely on private facilities for medical care.

Financial Disparities and Governance Issues

The financial landscape of Osun State local governments shows significant disparity in allocations during the reviewed period. Boripe LGA received N8.41 billion, averaging approximately N467 million monthly. Ife East Local Council received the highest allocation, totaling N9.56 billion, while Ifelodun Local Council received N6.53 billion. These figures contrast sharply with the visible neglect of basic services.

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The leadership tussle between ruling and opposition political parties across the 30 LGAs has contributed to fratricidal killings and the unknown whereabouts of huge public funds. This political instability has likely exacerbated the mismanagement of resources intended for development. Taiwo Ishola, a resident of the Konda area for over 40 years, stated that the community has remained in poor condition for over a decade.

Rainfall worsens the situation in Konda, exposing properties to flooding and making roads unusable. The bridge in the area is also in bad shape, compounding the mobility issues faced by residents. The combination of political conflict, alleged fund misappropriation, and systemic neglect has left citizens to bear the burden of maintaining their own infrastructure and securing basic services.