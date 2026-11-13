Osun State Issues Caution to Oluwo of Iwo Amid Rift with Ooni

The Osun State Government has issued a cautionary letter to the Oluwo of Iwo over inflammatory remarks, citing fears of communal tension exacerbated by his rift with the Ooni of Ife.

The Osun State Government has formally cautioned the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, regarding alleged inflammatory statements that pose a risk to public order. This decisive action is directly linked to the longstanding and deep-seated rift between the Oluwo of Iwo and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi. Authorities in Osogbo are intervening to prevent the theological and political disagreements between these two prominent Yoruba monarchs from escalating into violent communal clashes.

Government Fear of Communal Violence

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi has been warned to cease remarks that could provoke attacks against traditional worshippers, particularly those aligned with the Ooni of Ife. The government fears that his criticism of traditional religious practices could trigger immediate reprisals between the indigenes of Iwo and those of Ile-Ife. Such retaliation could spiral into a broader crisis involving both communities and destabilize the region. A special adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke explained that the administration is prioritizing the preservation of law and order above all else. The official emphasized that the state holds no grievance against the Oluwo personally, but must act to neutralize threats to peace.

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Official Letter Details and Stipulations

The directive was conveyed through an official letter bearing the reference number CD.17/1/VOL.VIII/377. In this document, the state government accused the monarch of engaging in activities that heighten communal tension and sow seeds of religious discord. The letter explicitly stated that his conduct discredits the traditional values of his people and the wider Yoruba society. Officials argued that these developments constitute serious threats to the peace, unity, and stability of Osun State and the Oluwo immediate domain. Consequently, the government directed the monarch to stop attacking adherents of other faiths and refrain from attacking fellow traditional rulers.

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Stakeholder Efforts and Legal Challenges

While the government issued the caution, it opted for a conciliatory approach rather than a formal query to avoid further antagonizing the monarch. Daood Molaasan, the National President of Jama'at Ta'awunil Muslimeen, confirmed that efforts are underway to de-escalate the tension and resolve the disagreement between the two monarchs. Molaasan noted that the Oluwo's opposition to idolatry has caused friction with other traditional rulers, particularly against the backdrop of his disagreement with the Ooni. Simultaneously, a prominent member of Governor Ademola Adeleke's cabinet from Iwo convened a meeting with stakeholders. Following this meeting, the Tawunu Human Rights Initiative agreed to stay action on its lawsuit, FHC/OS/CS/205/2026, filed at the Federal High Court in Osogbo.

Palace Response and Ooni Stance

Yusuf Adetoyese, the Private Secretary to the Ooni of Ife, clarified that the palace was not consulted before the government issued the letter. Although the Ooni was copied in his capacity as the Permanent Chairman of the Osun State Traditional Council, Adetoyese insisted he should not be dragged into the matter. He asserted that the basis for the warning is clearly stated in the letter and that the government failed to engage the Ooni's palace beforehand. Meanwhile, Governor Ademola Adeleke's aide disclosed that the administration initially considered a formal query but chose a softer path. The aide reasoned that a formal query would require the Oluwo to defend himself before a panel, potentially leading to punitive measures if his defense was rejected. By issuing a cautionary letter, the government hopes the advice will be heeded without further legal escalation.