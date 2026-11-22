Osun State Government celebrates the successful 2026 Imole Marathon, highlighting youth engagement and sports development in Osogbo with N2.55m prizes distributed.

The Osun State Government has firmly restated its dedication to grassroots sports development and youth engagement following the successful conclusion of the 2026 10-kilometre Imole Marathon. The event, held in Osogbo, served as a significant platform for showcasing athletic talent and promoting a culture of fitness among the populace.

2026 Imole Marathon Results and Prize Distribution

The race facilitator, Joseph Adeyemi, Special Assistant on Youth and Sports to Governor Ademola Adeleke, provided a detailed account of the event to journalists in Osogbo on Sunday. He confirmed that the marathon, which took place on Saturday, featured distinct male and female categories with a total cash prize pool of N2.55m shared among six outstanding runners. The race started at Abere Roundabout and concluded at Freedom Park in Osogbo, attracting participants from various backgrounds.

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In the male category, Odelana James emerged as the winner, securing a cash prize of N750,000. Adeyemi Segun finished in second place, receiving N500,000, while Adebayo Michael took third place with a prize of N300,000. These results highlight the competitive nature of the event and the high level of performance displayed by the local athletes.

The female category also saw intense competition, with Arinde Boluwatife emerging as the first-place winner and receiving N500,000. Idowu Adesewa finished second, earning N300,000, and Popoola Omar completed the podium in third place with a prize of N200,000. The distribution of these prizes underscores the state government's investment in rewarding athletic excellence.

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Governor Adeleke Administration's Sports Policy

Speaking at the event, Governor Ademola Adeleke, represented by the Commissioner for Political Affairs and Inter-Governmental Relations, Dr. Biyi Odunlade, reiterated his administration's unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for young people through sports. Dr. Odunlade stated that the Governor believes in providing platforms for young people to demonstrate their abilities, and initiatives like the Imole Marathon are instrumental in achieving this goal.

The Deputy Governor of Osun State, Kola Adewusi, who also serves as the Commissioner for Sports, reaffirmed the state government's dedication to sports development. He emphasized the administration's willingness to support talented athletes and foster an environment where sports can thrive as a vehicle for personal and community development.

Grassroots Engagement and Future Outlook

Joseph Adeyemi explained that the Imole Marathon was conceived to encourage more residents, particularly young people, to embrace sporting activities. He stated that the initiative aims to take sports closer to the people and encourage participation beyond professional athletes. The goal is to make sporting activities accessible, discover new talents, and promote a culture of fitness and healthy competition in Osun State.

This approach aligns with the broader strategy of the Osun State Government to utilize sports as a tool for social cohesion and youth empowerment. By focusing on grassroots development, the administration seeks to create sustainable pathways for young athletes to excel both locally and nationally. The success of the 2026 Imole Marathon is viewed as a significant step in this ongoing journey.

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The positive reception of the event suggests that such initiatives will continue to play a vital role in the state's cultural and sporting landscape. As the government looks to the future, the focus remains on expanding access to sports facilities and programs, ensuring that the momentum generated by the marathon translates into long-term benefits for the youth of Osun State.