Osun State Governor Approves ₦204 Million in Death Benefits for Civil Servants' Families

Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the disbursement of over ₦204 million as death benefits to the next of kin of civil servants who died while in active service. The payment was presented in a ceremony in Osogbo, with the Head of Service representing the governor. The governor reaffirmed his commitment to worker and pensioner welfare despite financial challenges, highlighting progress made under his Five-Point Action Plan. Since 2023, a total of ₦882 million has been paid in death benefits. Additionally, ₦1.87 billion has been released under the Personal Accident Insurance Scheme to settle outstanding claims from 2013 to 2023.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke , has approved the disbursement of ₦204,275,209.80 as death benefits to the next of kin of civil servants who died while in active service in Osun State .

The payment was presented to beneficiaries during a cheque distribution ceremony held in Osogbo, where the Head of Service, Elder Ayanleye Aina, represented the governor, according to a statement by Governor Adeleke's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Monday. The approved amount comprises ₦125,631,083.45 for beneficiaries at the state level and ₦78,644,126.35 for beneficiaries at the local government level.

Addressing the beneficiaries through the Head of Service, Governor Adeleke emphasized his administration's commitment to the welfare of workers and pensioners despite prevailing financial constraints.

"My commitment to workers' and pensioners' welfare remains unshaken despite the financial challenges facing the state," the governor stated. He noted that the welfare of workers and retirees is a key component of his administration's Five-Point Action Plan, and that progress has been made in fulfilling that objective.

"When we stated clearly in our Five-Point Action Plan our desire to make the welfare of the workforce and pensioners our number one priority, our detractors made jest of us, describing the pledge as an impossibility. Today, to the glory of God, we have made significant progress as a talk-and-do administration," Adeleke remarked. Governor Adeleke disclosed that since 2023, his administration has paid a total of ₦882,752,717.50 in death benefits to 184 beneficiaries across the state public service.

He also revealed that under the Personal Accident Insurance Scheme, the government has approved and released ₦1,866,719,123.15 to settle outstanding claims involving 563 beneficiaries, covering the period from September 2013 to August 1, 2023. The governor explained that the Group Life Assurance Policy under the Contributory Pension Scheme was established to provide financial support for families of workers who die while in service.

"The Group Life Assurance Policy under the Contributory Pension Scheme is designed to cater for death-in-service benefits for Osun State workers," he stated. He assured workers and pensioners that his administration will continue to prioritize their welfare and ensure the prompt payment of all legitimate entitlements





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Osun State Ademola Adeleke Civil Servants Death Benefits Welfare Pensioners Group Life Assurance Contributory Pension Scheme

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