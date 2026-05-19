Osun State Governor Adewale Egbedun Appeals for Voter Participation Ahead of Poll, Warns Against Unrest During Campaign Period

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, has urged residents of Odo-Otin local government area to participate fully in the August 15 governorship election. He also warned opposition members about actions that could lead to unrest during the campaign period.

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun, has called on residents of Odo-Otin local government area to participate fully in the August 15 governorship election in the state.

Egbedun made the appeal during a solidarity rally tagged ‘Walk to Win for Imole 2.0’, organised by the Accord in support of Governor Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday. Addressing a large gathering of supporters and residents, the Speaker said voter participation would be crucial to determining the outcome of the poll across Osun State. He stated, ‘Come out and vote because your vote will count.

The massive crowd we are witnessing here today is a reflection of the overwhelming support Governor Ademola Adeleke enjoys in Odo Otin and across Osun State. ’ Egbedun added that the turnout at the rally indicated readiness among residents to support the governor’s bid for a second term in office.

‘The people have seen good governance and are prepared to sustain it by voting massively on August 15’, he said. The Speaker also commended party members and supporters for their continued commitment, noting that ongoing projects and policies under the current administration had impacted various communities. A party chieftain, Rasak Oyelami, cautioned opposition members against actions that could lead to unrest during the campaign period.

He said, ‘The more they destroy Governor Adeleke’s insignia, the more the electorate are showing interest in his re-election. They should learn to manage their frustration because the people have already made their decision. ’ Also speaking, the party chairman, Taiwo Olatunji, expressed appreciation to supporters for their turnout and reaffirmed confidence in the governor’s re-election bid. Olatunji stated, ‘We are grateful for the love the people continue to show Governor Adeleke.

His re-election will bring even greater development and dividends of democracy to the people of Osun State. ’2027 NASS elections: APC releases list of Senatorial, House of Reps candidates in Osu





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