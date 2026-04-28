Osun State Government Deposes Apetumodu of Ipetumodu Over US Fraud Conviction

The Osun State Government has removed Oba Gbenga Joseph Oloyede as the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu following his conviction in the United States for COVID-19 related fraud. All instruments of authority have been withdrawn, and the stool is declared vacant.

The Osun State Government has officially removed Oba Gbenga Joseph Oloyede from his position as the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu , effective immediately. This significant decision was communicated to the public through a statement released by Kolapo Alimi, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, on Tuesday.

Alimi emphasized that the removal was not taken lightly, but rather followed a thorough process of consultation, meticulous legal review, and ultimately, the formal approval of the State Executive Council. The government’s actions are firmly grounded in the legal framework governing traditional institutions within Osun State, specifically referencing the Osun State Chiefs Law, as amended, alongside other pertinent legal provisions.

The core reason cited for this unprecedented action is Oba Oloyede’s conviction in the United States for offenses connected to fraudulent activities related to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is currently serving a prison sentence in the US, a fact that the state government deemed incompatible with his continued role as a traditional ruler. The government’s statement detailed that the decision to depose Oba Oloyede was reached after extensive deliberation and careful consideration of all relevant factors.

The State Executive Council, acting on the advice of legal counsel and after a comprehensive review of the evidence, determined that the monarch’s criminal conviction necessitated his removal from office. This decision underscores the government’s commitment to upholding the integrity and dignity of traditional institutions in Osun State, and to ensuring that those who hold positions of authority are held to the highest standards of conduct.

Furthermore, the government has taken steps to reclaim all symbols of authority previously granted to Oba Oloyede, including his staff of office, signifying the complete revocation of his royal powers and responsibilities. The stool of the Apetumodu of Ipetumodu has been officially declared vacant, initiating the process of selecting a new ruler for the community.

The government has assured the public that a clear and transparent process for succession will be outlined in the near future, adhering strictly to established customary laws and legal procedures. This process will involve the active participation of kingmakers and relevant stakeholders within the Ipetumodu community, ensuring a fair and legitimate selection of a new Apetumodu. In the wake of this announcement, the Osun State Government has prioritized maintaining peace and order within Ipetumodu and the surrounding areas.

Security agencies have been instructed to be vigilant and proactive in preventing any potential disturbances or unrest. A direct appeal has been made to the residents of Ipetumodu, as well as the kingmakers and other key stakeholders, urging them to remain calm, law-abiding, and peaceful throughout this transition period. The government recognizes that this is a sensitive time for the community and is committed to ensuring a smooth and orderly succession process.

Ipetumodu, which serves as the administrative headquarters of the Ife North Local Government Council Area in Osun State, now faces the task of navigating this period of change and selecting a new leader who can effectively represent the interests of the community. The sentencing of Oba Oloyede by a US court in 2025 for COVID-19 related fraud has sent shockwaves through the state, highlighting the importance of accountability and ethical conduct, even for those in positions of traditional authority.

The government’s swift and decisive action demonstrates its resolve to address such issues and protect the reputation of Osun State’s traditional institutions. The coming weeks will be crucial as the community prepares for the selection of a new Apetumodu and embarks on a new chapter in its history





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Osun State Apetumodu Ipetumodu Deposition Fraud COVID-19 Traditional Ruler Government

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