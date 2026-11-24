The Osun State Government has declared Friday, November 27, 2026, a public holiday for Governor Ademola Adeleke's second term inauguration at Osogbo Township Stadium, where he is expected to be sworn in after winning the August 15 election.

The Osun State Government has declared Friday, November 27, 2026, a public holiday to enable residents and well-wishers to participate in the inauguration of Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term in office.

The declaration was contained in a circular issued by the state Ministry of Home Affairs. The circular said the holiday was approved to allow residents of the state and well-wishers to attend the ceremony. The circular stated that the governor approved the holiday in view of the significance of the event. It said the day should be observed as a public holiday throughout Osun State.

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All public offices, schools and other public institutions in the state are directed to observe the holiday. However, those on essential services are to maintain their normal duties during the public holiday. The inauguration is scheduled to take place at the Osogbo Township Stadium. President Bola Tinubu, governors in the South-West, diplomats and other dignitaries have been invited to attend the ceremony.

Adeleke Wins Election Against Oyebamiji

Adeleke won the August 15, 2026 governorship election, defeating the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Oyebamiji. The results were declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission. The governor contested under the Accord Party. He polled 511,067 votes against Oyebamiji's 444,815 votes to secure a second term in office.

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Ahead of the inauguration, Adeleke assured residents that he would not disappoint them. He promised to deliver more during his second term in office. The governor gave the assurance in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed. The statement came after Jumu'at prayers at the Osogbo Central Mosque on November 20, where activities marking the inauguration began.

Adeleke said he would not disappoint the people of Osun State. He said he would deliver even more than he did in his first term. The governor expressed hope that the financial situation would soon improve. He linked this to the expected resolution of the local government crisis in the state.

Governor Promises Improved Resident Welfare

He also promised to take good care of workers and all segments of society. The governor said his administration would continue to prioritise the welfare of residents. The November 20 Jumu'at prayers marked the beginning of activities for the inauguration. The ceremony itself is set for November 27 at the Osogbo Township Stadium.

Residents and well-wishers are expected to attend the event across the state. The public holiday is intended to make it easier for them to participate in the inauguration ceremony. The circular from the Ministry of Home Affairs directed all public institutions to comply with the holiday. Essential service providers are exempted and must remain on duty.

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The inauguration will draw national and international attention. President Tinubu, South-West governors and diplomats are among those invited to the Osogbo Township Stadium event. Adeleke's victory in the August 15 election was confirmed by INEC. He defeated Oyebamiji by a margin of 66,252 votes to earn a second term as governor.

The governor's assurance to residents came days before the inauguration. He said his second term would bring more progress and improved welfare for the people of Osun State.