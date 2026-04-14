Osun INEC REC Urges Staff to Uphold Electoral Integrity at Farewell Ceremony

Outgoing Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Mutiu Agboke, emphasizes the importance of ethical conduct and voter confidence during his farewell address, highlighting the need for credible elections and urging staff to resist undue influence and uphold democratic values.

The outgoing Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC , in Osun State , Dr. Mutiu Agboke, delivered a farewell address at a handover ceremony in Osogbo, urging commission staff to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and ensure the electorate's mandate dictates election outcomes. Agboke emphasized the critical importance of professionalism and ethical conduct, cautioning against any form of malpractice that could undermine the democratic process. He underscored that electoral officials must consistently reassure voters that their votes will be accurately counted, as INEC 's constitutional mandate is to conduct credible elections. Agboke's address served as a call to action, reminding staff of their responsibility to uphold democratic values and resist undue influence.

The outgoing commissioner highlighted that any deviation from the will of the electorate would not only be detrimental to democratic principles but also contribute to increased voter apathy, a phenomenon that poses a significant threat to the health of the political system. He urged staff to remain steadfast in their commitment to the ethics of their profession, highlighting the consequences of compromising integrity, which ultimately leads to being used and discarded.

Furthermore, Agboke's reflections on his tenure revealed his deep appreciation for the staff's cooperation, acknowledging diverse perceptions of his leadership style, and he reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to due process and conducting credible elections, stating that he would maintain the same principles under any circumstance. Agboke stated that some may have perceived him as too tough while others may have thought he was too soft. However, his actions were directed to instill the spirit of doing the right thing. He thanked stakeholders for their contributions to the electoral process in the state, urging them to continue collaborating to sustain credible elections. He made it a duty to emphasize due process and votes being counted, saying that if he were to die and resurrect, he would continue with the same principles.

Mrs. Victoria Temitayo Adelusi, the Osun INEC Administrative Secretary, lauded Dr. Agboke's transformative leadership within the commission, acknowledging his exceptional performance during the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state. She highlighted his dedication and the positive impact he had on the commission's operations. Adelusi revealed that due to his strict work ethics, Osun State has consistently ranked among the top three states nationwide in terms of the CVR exercise's success. She emphasized that the Osun INEC team will greatly miss his presence, but acknowledged and take pride in the lasting legacy of ensuring fairness, transparency, and integrity during elections, which Dr. Agboke left behind. She expressed the team's gratitude for his dedication and commitment to the commission's ideals. In a message of goodwill, Adelusi added that INEC, as a family, wishes Dr. Agboke success in his future endeavors, emphasizing their collective commitment to fulfilling the commission's mandate of ensuring credible elections.

It was recalled that Dr. Agboke assumed duty in November 2022 as the Osun INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner. Last Wednesday he was redeployed to Ondo State. His tenure in Osun State has been marked by a focus on transparency, accountability, and the importance of upholding the democratic principles that underpin the electoral process.

The handover ceremony served not only as a farewell event but also as a reaffirmation of INEC's commitment to delivering free, fair, and credible elections. Agboke's parting message resonated deeply with the staff, emphasizing the need for unwavering ethical conduct and the preservation of voters' confidence in the electoral system. The focus on due process, professional conduct, and accountability emphasized Agboke's commitment to ensuring that the electoral process in Osun State remained fair and impartial, ultimately upholding the democratic rights of the electorate. The emphasis on the importance of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise underscores the vital role played by voter participation in a healthy democracy, further highlighting the significance of the outgoing commissioner’s dedication. The Osun INEC team's appreciation for Dr. Agboke's contribution reflects the respect and admiration he earned through his leadership and his commitment to the commission’s principles. This signifies the importance of continuous improvement, and the impact the outgoing commissioner has had on the people of Osun State





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