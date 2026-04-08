Osun INEC Reaffirms Suspension of Voter Revalidation Warns Against Electoral Malpractice

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC in Osun State has reiterated the suspension of the voter revalidation exercise. The Resident Electoral Commissioner Dr Mutiu Agboke addressed stakeholders highlighting key concerns such as voter apathy logistical challenges and security. Warnings were issued against electoral malpractice particularly targeting NYSC members and transport unions. Security agencies were urged to provide adequate protection. Political parties raised concerns regarding voter registration access and security in rural areas. Electoral officers and police pledged to ensure a peaceful election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun State Dr Mutiu Agboke has reiterated the suspension of the revalidation exercise in the state. This announcement was made on Tuesday during ongoing stakeholders’ engagement meetings conducted across various local government council areas within Osun State . Dr.

Agboke clarified that the directive for the suspension originated from the national headquarters of the Commission emphasizing that the decision remains in effect. The meetings served as a platform for open dialogue trust-building and the collection of vital information on potential challenges that could hinder the smooth conduct of the upcoming election. In his address to stakeholders in Ife North Ife Central Ife East Atakunmosa West Ilesa East and Ilesa West Dr Agboke underscored the importance of collective responsibility from all citizens in achieving national development. He highlighted the primary objectives of the meetings as fostering dialogue building trust and gathering firsthand insights into issues that could impact the election process. Discussions focused on key areas of concern including voter apathy logistical challenges and the crucial need for robust security measures. Dr Agboke emphasized that the election is a collective responsibility stating that candidates from all political parties must accept that the outcome is ultimately decided by divine will. He appealed to transport unions members of the National Youth Service Corps NYSC and security agencies to perform their duties with utmost responsibility and integrity throughout the electoral process. Addressing concerns regarding the integrity of the process Dr Agboke cautioned members of the NYSC against engaging in any form of electoral malpractice highlighting past instances of misconduct involving corps members. He expressed deep concern over the reported incidents of corps members allegedly manipulating ballot results and collaborating with politicians to undermine the integrity of the election. Consequently he issued a stern warning that any corps member found engaging in such activities will face arrest prosecution and imprisonment. Dr Agboke further emphasized the importance of diligence and adherence to ethical conduct during the training process for corps members urging them to pay close attention and ensure they act in accordance with the law. He reiterated that any individuals found responsible for unnecessary mutilation or cancellation of election results would be prosecuted. He issued a similar warning to transport unions cautioning them against any form of conspiracy or involvement in activities aimed at sabotaging the electoral process. He stated that all transporters will be required to sign undertakings prior to the election and that any issues arising from a transporter would be interpreted as sabotage leading to prosecution. He clarified that transport workers engaged as ad hoc staff would not be eligible to vote on election day. Dr Agboke urged security agencies particularly the Nigeria Police to ensure adequate security at all collation centres. He emphasized the need for armed security presence to prevent disruptions and violence. He reiterated that the outcome of the election would be determined solely by the votes cast by the people of Osun State. The stakeholders’ engagement meetings also provided an opportunity for representatives of political parties to raise specific concerns regarding the election process. Some of the challenges highlighted included failure to capture voters in remote areas inadequate access to the Continuous Voter Registration process poor security in rural communities and network issues. Some stakeholders suggested that INEC consider the delineation of towns such as Asipa and Akinlalu to enhance effective voter registration. Electoral officers and Divisional Police Officers representing the local governments assured INEC of their readiness to facilitate a peaceful electoral process. They pledged to address identified flashpoints and strengthen security arrangements in preparation for the election





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