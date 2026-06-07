Osun Governorship Election: Adeleke Urges Residents to Disregard Fear-Mongering

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has urged residents to disregard attempts to create fear ahead of the August 15, 2026 governorship election. He expressed confidence in his administration's ability to secure victory at the polls, while also calling on interested politicians and non-political actors to join his campaign. Adeleke emphasized the importance of protecting the integrity of the electoral process and expressed confidence in the conduct of security agencies and election officials.

Governor Ademola Adeleke has urged residents of Osun State to disregard attempts to create fear ahead of the August 15 , 2026 governorship election, insisting that his political movement remains confident of securing victory at the polls.

Governor Adeleke added that the Accord platform remained open to new entrants, calling on interested politicians and non-political actors to join his camp as preparations for the August 15 governorship contest gather momentum. Speaking on growing concerns over possible electoral malpractice and violence in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Sunday, Governor Adeleke said measures were being put in place to ensure that voters are able to participate freely in the election process without intimidation or obstruction.

According to him speculation about rigging and threats of unrest should not distract citizens from exercising their democratic rights. He maintained that public confidence in his administration and its programmes would be reflected in the outcome of the election. Adeleke stated that supporters across the state were determined to protect the integrity of the electoral process through lawful means and community-based engagement.

No one, I repeat, no one can deny Osun people their legitimate rights to choose their leaders, the governor said. He also expressed confidence in the conduct of security agencies and election officials, arguing that no responsible authority would attempt to destabilise the state during the electoral period. We are the cradle of the Yoruba nation. We are the ancestral state of Mr President.

No security or electoral official will dare attempt to set Osun State on fire, Adeleke declared. The governor disclosed that his administration and supporters were closely observing developments ahead of the election and had established structures to monitor activities before, during and after voting. We will resist any move or ploy to tamper with the electoral process. We are closely monitoring all pre-election activities, he said, adding that nothing was being left to chance.

Turning to political developments in the state, Adeleke used the opportunity to appeal to politicians and stakeholders from different backgrounds to align with his political platform ahead of the election. He described his campaign as a broad-based movement that transcends party affiliations and is focused on sustaining governance initiatives across Osun State. Our candidature is beyond party lines. Ours is a pan-Osun movement, a rainbow coalition, to ensure the final exit of the state from under-development, he said.

Governor Adeleke added that the Accord platform remained open to new entrants, calling on interested politicians and non-political actors to join his camp as preparations for the August 15 governorship contest gather momentum.

Speaking on growing concerns over possible electoral malpractice and violence in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed on Sunday, Governor Adeleke said measures were being put in place to ensure that voters are able to participate freely in the election process without intimidation or obstruction. According to him speculation about rigging and threats of unrest should not distract citizens from exercising their democratic rights.

He maintained that public confidence in his administration and its programmes would be reflected in the outcome of the election. Adeleke stated that supporters across the state were determined to protect the integrity of the electoral process through lawful means and community-based engagement. No one, I repeat, no one can deny Osun people their legitimate rights to choose their leaders, the governor said.

He also expressed confidence in the conduct of security agencies and election officials, arguing that no responsible authority would attempt to destabilise the state during the electoral period. We are the cradle of the Yoruba nation. We are the ancestral state of Mr President. No security or electoral official will dare attempt to set Osun State on fire, Adeleke declared.

The governor disclosed that his administration and supporters were closely observing developments ahead of the election and had established structures to monitor activities before, during and after voting. We will resist any move or ploy to tamper with the electoral process. We are closely monitoring all pre-election activities, he said, adding that nothing was being left to chance.

Turning to political developments in the state, Adeleke used the opportunity to appeal to politicians and stakeholders from different backgrounds to align with his political platform ahead of the election. He described his campaign as a broad-based movement that transcends party affiliations and is focused on sustaining governance initiatives across Osun State. Our candidature is beyond party lines. Ours is a pan-Osun movement, a rainbow coalition, to ensure the final exit of the state from under-development, he said





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Osun State Governorship Election Ademola Adeleke August 15 2026 Fear-Mongering Electoral Process Security Agencies Election Officials

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