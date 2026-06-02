Osun Governor Refutes School Kidnapping Rumors, Announces Strengthened Security Measures

Governor Ademola Adeleke dismisses unverified reports of school kidnappings in Osun State, outlining a new security strategy that includes refurbished APCs and coordinated efforts between education and security agencies.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has publicly refuted circulating rumors that schools in the region have been the target of kidnapping operations. In a statement released through the official Osun State Government website on Tuesday, the governor's spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, detailed the findings of recent security assessments carried out in border communities and other vulnerable locations across the state.

Those assessments, conducted by a joint task force of the Ministry of Education, the state security apparatus and local intelligence networks, concluded that there is no factual basis for the alleged school abductions. The governor urged the populace to disregard what he termed misleading reports and to resume their daily routines with confidence, assuring citizens that comprehensive protective measures have already been put in place.

Adeleke emphasized that the state government has implemented a coordinated security strategy designed to safeguard educational institutions, public facilities and the broader citizenry. He highlighted that the Ministry of Education, in close collaboration with police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and community vigilante groups, has drafted a detailed operational plan that is now being rolled out.

The plan includes the deployment of newly refurbished Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) that were inherited by his administration in a non‑operational state and have since been overhauled to meet current security standards. These APCs, the governor said, will be assigned to strategic patrol routes in border towns and other hotspots identified as vulnerable to criminal activity, thereby providing a tangible deterrent against any potential threats.

The governor also appealed directly to parents, guardians and school administrators, urging them not to succumb to panic or speculation. He reassured them that continuous monitoring by security agencies and local intelligence networks will keep the situation under close review, and that any genuine incident would be swiftly addressed with the full weight of the law.

By reinforcing infrastructure, enhancing inter‑agency cooperation and visibly deploying upgraded security assets, the administration aims to restore confidence among residents and demonstrate its commitment to protecting lives and property in Osun State. The statement concluded with a call for community solidarity, reminding citizens that collective vigilance, combined with the government's proactive measures, remains the most effective safeguard against misinformation and real security challenges





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Osun State School Kidnapping Rumors Security Strategy Armoured Personnel Carriers Governor Ademola Adeleke

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