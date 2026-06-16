Osun Governor Adeleke Receives Major Boost as Omisore Supporters Defect to Accord Ahead of Re-election Bid

Governor Ademola Adeleke launched his re-election campaign with a key endorsement from supporters of political heavyweight Iyiola Omisore, bolstering his position ahead of the August 15 governorship election in Osun State despite a legal challenge to his party's ballot access.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has received a significant political boost ahead of the August 15 governorship election. Supporters of former APC National Secretary Iyiola Omisore announced their defection to the Accord party and pledged support for Adeleke's re-election bid.

This development occurred during the official launch of Adeleke's campaign in Osogbo, where he addressed the recent Federal High Court ruling that threatened to exclude Accord from the ballot. Adeleke expressed confidence that the Court of Appeal would overturn the decision, assuring supporters that his party would participate and he would be re-elected. The rally marked the formal start of his re-election campaign on the Accord platform, a party he joined after leaving the PDP amid internal disputes.

The endorsement by Omisore's supporters is a notable gain for Adeleke. Speaking for the defectors, former Commissioner for Education Folorunso Oladoyin explained that they concluded Adeleke was the strongest candidate, citing his past electoral victories over Omisore's group, including a win by over 28,000 votes in 2022. Adeleke highlighted his administration's accomplishments, such as clearing salary arrears, settling pension debts, and rehabilitating schools and roads.

He urged intensified grassroots mobilization and reaffirmed his support for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election, while calling on Osun voters to back Accord. The election is expected to be a tight race between the incumbent Accord and the APC, which seeks to regain control of the state





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Osun State Ademola Adeleke Iyiola Omisore Accord Party 2027 Election Nigeria Politics Defection Campaign Launch

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