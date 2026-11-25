Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has presented a N927,370,584,800 budget for the 2027 fiscal year, tagged Budget of Advanced Commitment and Expansion, to the House of Assembly for approval.

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Wednesday presented a budget of N927,370,584,800.00 for the 2027 fiscal year to the Osun State House of Assembly.

The proposal is tagged the Budget of Advanced Commitment and Expansion. Adeleke said the budget was formulated to enhance the ease of doing business, foster employment, enhance youth development, promote human capital growth and pursue massive infrastructure growth. He added that the allocations highlight his administration's Five-Points Agenda. The agenda focuses on infrastructural development, human capital development, revitalized agriculture, security of the state, workers and pensioners welfare, and job creation.

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Osun Budget Revenue And Expenditure Breakdown

He said the plan is rooted in the reviewed Osun State Development Plans spanning 2023 to 2050. The governor said the revenue consists of recurrent revenue, with the government share of FAAC standing at N400,926,611,400.00. The Independent Revenue, or IGR, stands at N250,172,402,980.00, while other receipts from development partners amount to N230,646,070,420.00. On expenditure, Adeleke said recurrent expenditure is divided into personnel cost, made up of salaries, allowances, pension and gratuities, standing at N130,011,911,330.00.

The balance of N238,051,506,680.00 is for overhead cost. The largest portion, N559.31 billion, is allocated to capital projects and developmental initiatives. This maintains a deliberate 40:60 ratio between recurrent and capital expenditure, ensuring 60 per cent of the proposal goes to long-term infrastructure and growth projects. Addressing the Assembly, Adeleke said it gave him great pleasure to present the 2027 draft budget for consideration.

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He appreciated the leadership, members, management and staff of the House of Assembly. He stated that the executive-legislative partnership has been one of the best in the history of Osun State. He recalled that the healthy partnership was responsible for the tremendous progress and achievements recorded in the last four years. The governor urged the House to further strengthen the collaboration, noting that such synergy drove the advancements witnessed during the current term.

Adeleke Assures Development Agenda To Residents

He assured residents that his administration remains committed to accelerating its development agenda. The budget was also crafted to improve the ease of doing business, promote employment opportunities, enhance youth development, strengthen human capital and accelerate infrastructure expansion. After the presentation, Adeleke laid the proposal before the Assembly for formal consideration and approval. Responding, the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Honourable Adewale Egbedun, said the House will undertake a thorough examination of the proposals.

He said the review will ensure that resource allocation reflects the actual needs and priorities of the people. Egbedun stressed that legislative scrutiny will be guided by fiscal prudence, equity, transparency, developmental impact and the need to achieve value for public expenditure. He assured that the House remains committed to constructive engagement and productive collaboration with the executive arm in the collective interest of the state.

Legislative Review Process To Determine Final Plans

The presentation marks the beginning of the legislative review process, which will determine the final execution of the development plans for the upcoming fiscal year.