Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke appointed as APC campaign coordinator for President Tinubu. Details on the political alliance, 2027 implications, and local disputes resolution.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has emerged as the coordinator for President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign within the state, marking a significant shift in the political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections. This appointment solidifies a political alliance between the Accord Party governor and the All Progressives Congress ( APC) leader, stirring controversy and raising questions about the future of local political dynamics in Southwestern Nigeria.

Political Alliance and Campaign Structure

The formal appointment of Governor Ademola Adeleke as the Osun State coordinator for the APC presidential campaign council on October 13 moved the relationship between the two leaders from public endorsements to a structured campaign framework. This development has sparked debate within the APC, with several party members questioning the arrangement and its potential impact on their political interests as the state prepares for the 2027 general elections. The Accord Party, on which Mr. Adeleke won his re-election in August, currently holds zero Senate seats and six seats in the House of Representatives from Osun State. In contrast, the APC holds two Senate seats and three House seats. Despite this, candidates from the Accord Party will compete against APC candidates for legislative seats in the elections scheduled for January 2027, which will be held simultaneously with the presidential poll. The emergence of Governor Ademola Adeleke as a key mobilizer for President Bola Tinubu has highlighted the complex interplay between state-level allegiances and national party structures in Nigeria.

Also read Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke Sworn In for Second Term

Resolution of Institutional Disputes

Beyond immediate political gains, this alliance raises hopes for resolving longstanding institutional disputes in Osun State. These include the protracted crisis over control of local governments and the withholding of local government allocations, as well as violent disputes over control of transport unions and motor parks. The soft spots between Mr. Tinubu and Mr. Adeleke became increasingly visible during the run-up to the August governorship election. President Tinubu's intervention helped reverse restrictions placed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the state government's bank accounts. On August 5, the EFCC obtained a court order restricting these accounts approximately ten days before the election. President Tinubu subsequently directed the EFCC to approach the court to vacate the order, describing the timing as embarrassing and potentially indicative of federal interference in the electoral process. The accounts were subsequently unfrozen on August 22.

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Electoral History and Strategic Shifts

The political significance of this alliance is underscored by Osun State's voting pattern in the 2023 presidential election, where President Tinubu lost the state to Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP). Mr. Adeleke, then a PDP member, facilitated this outcome, with Atiku polling 354,366 votes against Mr. Tinubu's 343,945. Osun remained the only state in the South-west region to fall into the PDP's electoral column in that poll. Despite not citing any formal agreement, Mr. Adeleke expressed willingness to work with APC members, including Mr. Oyebamiji and former Governor Gboyega Oyetola. Mr. Oyetola now serves as the minister of Marine and Blue Economy. The governor publicly reaffirmed his support for Mr. Tinubu's second-term bid, describing the president as a son of Osun State. He emphasized his desire for the president to complete development projects and reforms, particularly in the South-west region.

Implications for 2027 and Local Dynamics

The appointment has raised critical questions about what the alliance means for the Accord Party's future political trajectory. While Governor Ademola Adeleke supports the president's bid, his party's candidates will still face APC opponents in legislative races. The dynamic between the Accord Party and the APC suggests a strategic realignment that could influence voter behavior and party cohesion in Osun State. Stakeholders are watching closely to see if this partnership will ease tensions over local government control and resource allocation. The relationship between the governor and the president may also impact the operational independence of state institutions previously involved in political conflicts. As the 2027 elections approach, the collaboration between Mr. Adeleke and Mr. Tinubu will serve as a key indicator of how state governors can navigate alliances with the federal executive. The outcome of this political experiment may reshape coalition-building strategies across other Southwestern states, particularly where governors come from different political parties than the incumbent president. Observers note that the resolution of past disputes, such as the bank account restrictions, sets a precedent for executive cooperation that transcends party lines.