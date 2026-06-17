Osun Governor Adeleke Highlights Implementation of Minimum Wage and Worker Welfare Initiatives

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has emphasized his administration's commitment to implementing the national minimum wage, regular salary payments, and improved pension schemes for retirees, while also investing in infrastructure and key sectors to drive economic growth.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has stated that his administration is among the few states in Nigeria implementing the approved national minimum wage . Speaking in Osogbo on Wednesday at the opening of the National Retreat of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, Governor Adeleke highlighted his government's commitment to workers' welfare through a supportive work environment designed to boost productivity.

Beyond the minimum wage, which includes consequential adjustments for eligible employees, his administration has ensured regular and prompt salary payments and maintained a cooperative relationship with organized labor, keeping communication lines open for resolving disputes. He emphasized that promotions and career advancement opportunities are consistently approved for deserving public servants, upholding the dignity of labor.

For retirees, the governor affirmed that monthly pensions are paid regularly and that his government has made sizable payments toward inherited pension arrears and other outstanding obligations. He also underscored significant investments across key sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, and local economic development. According to Adeleke, these initiatives enhance the quality of life for citizens and foster an enabling environment for economic growth and job creation.

He expressed gratitude to the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council for selecting Osun as the retreat host, interpreting it as a validation of his administration's prioritization of labor and worker welfare. The Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council serves as the official platform for dialogue and negotiation between the Nigerian Government and Organized Labor.

Governor Adeleke's remarks reflect a broader focus on sustainable public service reforms and social welfare in Osun State, positioning the region as a model for other states grappling with wage implementation and pension management. His administration's multifaceted approach-combining timely emoluments, infrastructure, and sectoral investments-aims to build a resilient economy and improve public sector morale.

The governor's statements also reinforce the importance of collaborative governance, where labor unions and state authorities work in concert to address collective bargaining and welfare issues, ultimately contributing to national development goals and stability in the public service sector





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Osun State Ademola Adeleke Minimum Wage Workers Welfare Pensions Public Service Joint National Public Service Negotiating Coun Nigeria

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Osun Governor Adeleke Defies Court Ruling to Deregister His Accord Party, Vows to Contest August ElectionGovernor Ademola Adeleke of Nigeria's Osun State has rejected a Federal High Court judgement deregistering his Accord Party, calling it an abuse of process. He insists he will contest the August 15 governorship election on the party's platform amid legal challenges.

Read more »

APC Questions Adeleke's Re-election Bid After Court Deregisters Accord PartyThe APC campaign council says a Federal High Court judgment deregistering the Accord Party raises questions over Governor Adeleke's 2026 re-election bid, noting unresolved legal disputes over party leadership.

Read more »

Oyebamiji, Adeleke campaign councils disagree over deregistration judgmentThe Osun APC Governorship Campaign Council has said the judgement of the Federal High Court Abuja, which derecognised the Accord Party, has ended the

Read more »

Osun Governor Adeleke Receives Major Boost as Omisore Supporters Defect to Accord Ahead of Re-election BidGovernor Ademola Adeleke launched his re-election campaign with a key endorsement from supporters of political heavyweight Iyiola Omisore, bolstering his position ahead of the August 15 governorship election in Osun State despite a legal challenge to his party's ballot access.

Read more »