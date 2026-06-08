Osun Governor Adeleke Expresses Confidence Ahead of Governorship Election

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State reassures residents of a peaceful and credible election, dismissing rumors and intimidation as he seeks a second term.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has expressed unwavering confidence ahead of the upcoming governorship election, urging residents to ignore rumors and political intimidation aimed at disrupting the electoral process.

In a statement released from the state capital, Osogbo, Adeleke emphasized that his administration remains focused on securing a second term through the ballot, dismissing any fears of electoral violence or manipulation. He assured the public that robust measures have been implemented to guarantee a peaceful and credible election, where every eligible voter can exercise their rights without hindrance.

The governor stressed that his supporters are fully mobilized and committed to protecting their votes, saying, ‘Our people will vote without any form of intimidation, and their will shall not be compromised. ’ He reiterated that the outcome of the election would reflect the genuine choice of the people, adding, ‘Our votes will count, and we shall emerge victorious.

’ Adeleke also addressed concerns over alleged plots to destabilize the process, warning that any attempts to disrupt peace would be resisted by the united and vigilant citizens of Osun. He noted that security agencies and election officials are under close scrutiny to ensure strict adherence to electoral guidelines, and that the state will not be turned into a theatre of violence.

In a strongly worded remark, the governor declared, ‘No one can deny Osun people their legitimate rights to choose their leaders,’ emphasizing that all stakeholders are committed to maintaining order before, during, and after the election. The governor’s message comes amid heightened political activity in the state, with various parties intensifying campaigns. Adeleke’s administration has been characterized by infrastructural development and social welfare programs, which he believes will earn him a second term.

He urged residents to remain calm and focused, rejecting any narratives of fear or uncertainty. The election is expected to be closely contested, with opposition parties challenging the incumbent’s record.

However, Adeleke expressed confidence that his performance would speak for itself, and that the people would reward his government’s efforts with a renewed mandate. He also called on the media and civil society to play a constructive role in ensuring transparency and accountability during the polls. As the election draws near, the governor’s assurances aim to bolster public confidence in the electoral process, while sending a clear message to those who might consider disrupting the peace.

Osun State has a history of peaceful elections, and Adeleke is determined to uphold that tradition. The governor concluded by urging all residents to participate actively in the election, emphasizing that their votes are their power. He promised that his administration would continue to prioritize the welfare and security of all citizens, regardless of political affiliations.

The upcoming election is a test of the state’s democratic maturity, and Adeleke’s remarks reflect a commitment to ensuring that the process is free, fair, and credible. With security agencies on high alert and electoral bodies fully prepared, the stage is set for a smooth exercise. Adeleke’s confidence is rooted in his belief that the people of Osun are enlightened and will not be swayed by falsehoods or intimidation.

He called on all stakeholders to join hands in making the election a success, reinforcing the message that peace and unity are paramount. The governor’s stance has been widely reported, with supporters praising his resolve and opposition leaders questioning his optimism. Nonetheless, Adeleke remains steadfast, ready to face the electorate and earn their trust once again.

As the campaign enters its final phase, the governor’s message serves as a reminder of the importance of democratic participation and the collective responsibility to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process. Osun State stands as an example of political resilience, and Adeleke’s leadership aims to further strengthen that legacy. The election will not only determine the next governor but also set a precedent for future contests in the region.

With all eyes on Osun, Adeleke’s confidence is a call to action for every citizen to play their part in shaping the state’s destiny. In the end, he believes, the will of the people will prevail, and democracy will emerge stronger





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Osun State Governor Adeleke Election Confidence Peace

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